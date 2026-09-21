Carrie Underwood Takes Her Rock Era to the Next Level With Surprise Guns N’ Roses Performance

Over the weekend, Guns N’ Roses took the stage in Atlanta to entertain fans with a few of their classic hits. Having more than enough hit songs to pick from, the night was a full-blown rock celebration. And having shared her love for rock music in the past, Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance. But she was there for more than waving to the crowd. Standing alongside the band, she collaborated for an unforgettable performance of “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”



There are only a few better ways to end the weekend than with Guns N’ Roses. Well, that was the case until Underwood shared her talents within rock music. With “Sweet Child O’ Mine” having its own following, the country singer had no trouble stepping outside her usual genre and matching the energy of the rock legends.

Looking at what fans had to say about her new rock persona, one person insisted, “She’s always rockin’ even though she’s country!” Another comment read, “I just love how she’s being herself and rocking to the music without any care in the world. Such harmony between her and Axl’s voices, a true metal/ rocker at heart.”

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Carrie Underwood Still Cleaning Toilets Even With Country Music Stardom

Since winning American Idol in 2005, Underwood’s life has been completely different. With hit songs, sold-out concerts, and a career lasting over two decades, she quickly learned that life in the spotlight was completely fake.

Although having a net worth of more than $120 million, Underwood wasn’t above cleaning her own house. And the reason – “This entertainment world that we live in is not reality. Reality is vacuuming and cleaning toilets and doing laundry and gardening and cooking, and that’s a world I love.”

While Underwood wasn’t about to trade her music career for a life as a farmer, she believed it was a great way to stay grounded. “I have my garden, and it’s a great way to connect with the earth.”

Navigating a life, career, and motherhood, Underwood appeared to know the perfect formula to balance all three. She might have spent the weekend rocking alongside Rose, but eventually, even rock stars had to get back to reality. And in the case of Underwood, that included cooking, gardening, and sadly, cleaning toilets.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for ABA)