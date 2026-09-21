Is Riley Green Married? ‘The Voice’ Coach Opens Up About Family and Having Kids

While Riley Green remained a top name in country music, he was also one of the genre’s biggest heartthrobs. Since he released “You Look Like You Love Me” with Ella Langley, fans have wanted to know about his personal life. Trying to navigate a life in the spotlight, the country star has been somewhat reluctant to discuss that part of his career. But with Green making his coaching debut on season 30 of The Voice, he expressed his thoughts on a wife, family, and fatherhood.

Once speaking with Billboard, Green explained that while he thought about having a family, his career made it nearly impossible. “I think about it a lot. At this point in my life, I don’t know how I could do it. So things are going to have to slow down and get a little bit more of a sense of normalcy before I could really think about settling down and having a family.”

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Besides expanding his life, Green knew that having a family could bring him an endless source of material. “It’s definitely something I’d like to do, and I’m somewhat excited about where my songwriting would go with that much of a change in my life, too.”

[RELATED: “I Could Sacrifice Myself and Do It”: Carly Pearce Reveals What Helped Ease Her Nerves During Video Shoot With Riley Green]

“No One’s Ever Gonna Say ‘No’ To Riley Green”

With Green waiting for the right time and the right person, he was simply enjoying his life at the moment. Wanting to grab every opportunity available for now, he knew it would eventually end. “I know that it will end at some point. I mean, it’s such a battle to stay relevant in this world. I’ve got more opportunity now than I’ve ever had. There will come a time when it’s not that case. So it’s just keep your foot on the gas as long as you can.”

Although the day will come when Green finds the perfect someone, at the same time, the country will break the hearts of millions of fans – including Blake Shelton.

Set to premiere on Monday, September 21, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, season 30 will mark Green’s debut. Coaching for the first time, Shelton suggested that Green wouldn’t have a problem building a team. “Well, he’s country, personality, and good looks, so he’s like the triple threat. No one’s ever gonna say ‘no’ to Riley Green when he turns around.”

Saying no to Green was hard, but with Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Queen Latifah sitting beside him, he was about to find out if that charm worked just as well from a red chair.

(Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)