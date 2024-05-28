If You Like the Eagles, You Should Listen to These 6 Artists

The Eagles formed up in 1971 with an original lineup of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner. They are the epitome of Los Angeles dad rock, oozing cool with their slick guitar riffs and perfect harmonies. “Hotel California” is one of the most recognized classic rock songs, for better or worse, and the Eagles are still going strong despite currently being on their Farewell Tour. The current lineup consists of Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill.

That being said, if you’re looking for more contemporary artists who emulate the cool, classic sound of the Eagles, we have a few that may be what you’re looking for.

The Wild Feathers

Formed in 2010 in Nashville, The Wild Feathers consist of Joel King, Ricky Young, Taylor Burns, Ben Dumas, and Brett Moore. They have released five studio albums since 2013, the most recent being Alvarado from 2021. The band has a classic American rock sound best heard in their debut self-titled album. Though their sound matures through the years, their most recent album still has that cool vibe of the first. Alvarado presents a slightly heavier sound, but the song “Get Out of My Own Way” heads back to the lightness that the Eagles also possess.

Midland

Midland came together in Dripping Springs, Texas, formed with members Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson, and Cameron Duddy. The trio strays into neotraditional country territory most of the time, however, their 2017 song “Drinkin’ Problem” emulates the tenderness of an Eagles song. It’s more twangy than the Eagles, but it’s that steady backing beat carrying along paired with a skillful guitar lick that brings Midland into Eagles territory.

Cordovas

Cordovas are a band from Nashville consisting of Joe Firstman, Toby Weaver, Lucca Soria, Sevans Henderson, and Graham Spillman. The band generate that classic type of dad rock that the Eagles fall into—the lightness of piano and harmonies combined with a steady drumbeat and guitar phrasing shining through. Additionally, for fans of The Band and The Grateful Dead, Cordovas are a must as well.

The Sheepdogs

The Sheepdogs rely on classic three-part harmonies and dual-lead guitars for their traditional rock sound. Formed in Saskatoon, Canada and consisting of Ewan Currie, Ryan Gullen, Sam Corbett, Ricky Paquette, and Shamus Currie, The Sheepdogs didn’t come to play around. Their 2012 song “Feeling Good” opens with a fraying guitar lick quickly joined by a thumping drumbeat and unique vocals. There’s a bit of Jackson Browne in this band as well, stemming from the harmonies in songs like “Doctor My Eyes.”

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Nathaniel Rateliff and his backing band The Night Sweats are a little more rowdy than the Eagles typically are, but hear us out. The three-part harmonies and the bluesy guitar lend themselves to a comparison, especially on the 2016 album A Little Something More From Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. The song “Parlor” is a sweet little tune that emulates the Eagles’ more casual style well—quick, steady, with a guitar solo sneaking in here and there, and light, airy vocals.

The Shouting Matches

Lastly, The Shouting Matches—formed in Wisconsin by Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon—is another band which gets a little rowdy sometimes, but still holds onto that traditional American rock sound that the Eagles made famous. Their only full-length, Grownass Man from 2013, touches on that classic sound with songs like “Avery Hill” and “Heaven Knows.” While the band is definitely a departure from Bon Iver’s usual fare, it’s perfect for fans of classically funky rock and roll.

Featured Image by RB/Redferns