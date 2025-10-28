Parker McCollum’s “What Kinda Man” Hellcat Challenger Hits the Market at a Steep Price

When working on his fifth self-titled album, Parker McCollum decided to promote it with the lead single “What Kinda Man.” Wanting the song to take him out of his comfort zone, the country singer hoped the lyrics would capture his own unique sound. It seemed to do the trick as fans and even critics praised McCollum. And looking at the charts, it landed No. 8 on the US Country Airplay. Releasing a music video for “What Kinda Man”, McCollum jumped into a Hellcat Challenger to bring the lyrics to life. And now, the same Hellcat he used can be yours for the right price.

While the Hellcat Challenger comes in different models like the Redeye and the Redeye Widebody, the car can easily reach speeds over 200 mph. With more than enough speed to catch the attention of any state trooper, the car is up for sale thanks to the Covert Auto Bee Cave in Texas.

Sharing a video of the car sitting in the showroom, the seller explained, “That is pretty cool. If I were you, I’d come check it out. It’s an incredible spec. It is black on the brown interior a very, very classy specification that screams Texas.”

The Price Of Parker McCollum’s “What Kinda Man” Hellcat

According to Car and Driver, the base price for a 2023 Hellcat can start at $71,000 and climb to over $92,000. But due to the Hellcat being used by McCollum, the seller was asking a little more. For those interested in owning a piece of McCollum history, it will cost them $98,900.

Just to compare, the McCollum Hellcat will set a fan back nearly $100,000. Looking at the 2025-2026 academic year at Harvard University, students forked over $86,926 for the Ivy League school.

Although Harvard University is considered one of the top schools in the country, being able to go over 200 mph seemed more enticing to fans. “Do I need a challenger? Absolutely not. Do I need it because it was Parker’s? Absolutely. Lol.” Another fan added, “I will give you my whole bank account.”

With some more than willing to pay the price, one person decided to lowball the seller, only offering $12,000. Sadly, the small offer wouldn’t even cover the cost of a Hellcat engine, which costs a little less than $17,000.

But again, with the vehicle part of McCollum’s growing career, it’s no surprise fans are lining up for the chance to own a piece of his story. Or at least a test drive.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)