Independent Country Star, Jessica Lynn’s, “A Very Merry Classic Christmas” Tour—The East Coast Tradition Giving Back in a Big Way

Independent country artist Jessica Lynn is gearing up for the ninth year of her holiday tour, A Very Merry Classic Christmas. What started as a single hometown show has now evolved into a beloved East Coast tradition—one that aims to give back in a big way. The latest installment of this tradition is set to begin on November 25 in Foxborough, MA, and wrap up on December 21 in Newton, NJ.

Jessica Lynn’s A Very Merry Classic Christmas

Lynn is a Brooklyn native who has earned a strong reputation in the country scene for energetic performances and high-flying vocals. In addition to her acclaim as an artist, Lynn has become known for the impact she’s had with A Very Merry Classic Christmas. This tour has donated more than $100,000 in toys to families in need. This year, Lynn acts as an official Toys for Tots sponsor.

“I never imagined this show would turn into what it has become,” Lynn tells American Songwriter. “It started as just a passion project after the band and I performed a small acoustic holiday show opening for another artist. I enjoyed working on the music so much that I thought it would be fun to create my own holiday spectacular for a good cause, Toys for Tots.”

A Very Merry Classic Christmas has developed into one of the largest Toys for Tots drives of the holiday season. “To know that I get to do what I love and make a difference for so many kids is a feeling I can’t quite describe,” Lynn said of her philanthropic efforts.

On top of her donation efforts, Lynn has made A Very Merry Classic Christmas even more community-building by partnering with local dance teams at each tour stop. Lynn has gone beyond the traditional notion of a holiday show, transforming each show into an event that fosters young performers and invites the audience to be part of something bigger than themselves. Find the full run of dates for Lynn’s A Very Merry Classic Christmas 2025 below.

Wednesday, November 26 – Foxborough, MA – The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center

Friday, November 28 – Foxborough, MA – The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center

Saturday, November 29 – Torrington, CT – The Warner Theatre

Sunday, November 30 – Stamford, CT – The Palace Theatre

Wednesday, December 3 – Hagerstown, MD – The Maryland Theatre

Friday, December 5 – Phoenixville, PA – The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, December 6 – Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theatre

Sunday, December 7 – Ithaca, NY – The State Theatre

Monday, December 8 – Rochester, NY – The Theater at Innovation Square

Wednesday, December 10 – Syracuse, NY – The Palace Theatre

Saturday, December 13 – Peekskill, NY – The Paramount Theater*

Sunday, December 14 – Peekskill, NY – The Paramount Theater

Wednesday, December 17 – Wayne, NJ – Shea Center for Performing Arts

Friday, December 19 – West Long Branch, NJ – The Pollak Theater in Monmouth University^

Saturday, December 20 – Kingston, NY – The Ulster Performing Arts Center

Sunday, December 21 – Newton, NJ – The Newton Theatre

^ Supporting Mary’s Place By The Sea

Photo: Bob Schulz / Milestone Collective



