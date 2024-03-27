Iration Announce Co-Headlining Tour With Pepper in 2024

Reggaeton diehards, unite! Iration just announced a co-headline tour with fellow reggae-rock outfit Pepper this summer! The tour will be quite extensive and span cities across the United States with support from DENM and Artikal Sound System. The Daytrippin In Paradise Tour will last well into September and will hit both the East and West Coasts.
Videos by American Songwriter
The Pepper and Iration 2024 Tour will begin on July 11 in Houston, Texas at the Bayou Music Center. Unless more dates are added, the tour will end on September 8 in Santa Barbara, California at Santa Barbara Bowl.
Fans can get tickets to this reggae celebration via the presale events on Ticketmaster, which are happening right now. Public on-sale will begin on March 28 at 10:00 am local. If there are tickets left after the presale, we recommend popping over to Stubhub to see what you can find. Stubhub usually has tickets to sold-out tour dates, and the FanProtect Program ensures that all of your purchases are legitimate.
Don’t miss your chance to see Iration and Pepper live! Get your tickets while you still can.
Pepper and Iration 2024 Tour Dates
July 11 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
July 12 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion
July 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
July 14 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Pavilion
July 16 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater (without Pepper)
July 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Tabernacle
July 19 – Cocoa, FL – Riverfront Park (without Pepper)
July 20 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
July 21 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
July 25 – Asheville, NC – Firefly Distillery
July 26 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
July 27 – Outer Banks, NC – Roanoke Island Festival Park (without DENM and Artikal Sound System)
July 28 – New York City, NY – The Rooftop
August 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
August 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
August 3 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
August 4 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Paint
August 6 – Utica, NY – Saranac Brewery
August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
August 9 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
August 10 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
August 11 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Indoors
August 13 – La Vista, NE – The Astro
August 15 – Casper, WY – The Gaslight Social
August 16 – Billings, MT – Downtown Billings
August 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live
August 18 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheatre
August 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel
August 21 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
August 22 – Flagstaff, AZ – Fort Tuthill Park
August 23 – Costa Mesa, CA – OC Fair
August 24 – Cost Mesa, CA – OC Fair
August 29 – Jacksonville, OR –
August 30 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 31 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field
September 1 – Tacoma, WA – Dune Peninsula Park
September 6 – Fresno, CA – Rotary Amphitheater
September 7 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
September 8 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.