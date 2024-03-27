Iration Announce Co-Headlining Tour With Pepper in 2024

Reggaeton diehards, unite! Iration just announced a co-headline tour with fellow reggae-rock outfit Pepper this summer! The tour will be quite extensive and span cities across the United States with support from DENM and Artikal Sound System. The Daytrippin In Paradise Tour will last well into September and will hit both the East and West Coasts.

The Pepper and Iration 2024 Tour will begin on July 11 in Houston, Texas at the Bayou Music Center. Unless more dates are added, the tour will end on September 8 in Santa Barbara, California at Santa Barbara Bowl.

It’s here!! 🔊Daytrippin in Paradise Summer 2024: Iration and @PepperLive with special guests #DENM and @ArtikalSound !!



Presale starts today, Tue 3/26 at 12pm PT ☀️Venue presale Wed 3/27 at 10am 🌵Public on-sale Thu 3/28 at 10am🐢https://t.co/ydZITkdGOW #daytrippininparadise pic.twitter.com/vtvQo9p96s — Iration (@Iration) March 26, 2024

Fans can get tickets to this reggae celebration via the presale events on Ticketmaster, which are happening right now. Public on-sale will begin on March 28 at 10:00 am local. If there are tickets left after the presale, we recommend popping over to Stubhub to see what you can find. Stubhub usually has tickets to sold-out tour dates, and the FanProtect Program ensures that all of your purchases are legitimate.

Don’t miss your chance to see Iration and Pepper live! Get your tickets while you still can.

July 11 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

July 12 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion

July 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

July 14 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Pavilion

July 16 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater (without Pepper)

July 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Tabernacle

July 19 – Cocoa, FL – Riverfront Park (without Pepper)

July 20 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

July 21 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 25 – Asheville, NC – Firefly Distillery

July 26 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 27 – Outer Banks, NC – Roanoke Island Festival Park (without DENM and Artikal Sound System)

July 28 – New York City, NY – The Rooftop

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

August 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 3 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

August 4 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Paint

August 6 – Utica, NY – Saranac Brewery

August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

August 9 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

August 10 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

August 11 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Indoors

August 13 – La Vista, NE – The Astro

August 15 – Casper, WY – The Gaslight Social

August 16 – Billings, MT – Downtown Billings

August 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live

August 18 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheatre

August 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

August 21 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

August 22 – Flagstaff, AZ – Fort Tuthill Park

August 23 – Costa Mesa, CA – OC Fair

August 24 – Cost Mesa, CA – OC Fair

August 29 – Jacksonville, OR –

August 30 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 31 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field

September 1 – Tacoma, WA – Dune Peninsula Park

September 6 – Fresno, CA – Rotary Amphitheater

September 7 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

September 8 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

