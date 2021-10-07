Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Giant Tour with Special Guests Beck, The Strokes, St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat and More

Today (October 7), the Los Angeles-born rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, announced a 32-stadium summer 2022 tour across the U.S., U.K., and Europe. The tour will feature huge guests, including Beck, The Strokes, St. Vincent, HAIM, Thundercat, and Anderson .Paak, among others.

The tour, which will include the reunion of former and longtime RHCP guitarist John Frusciante with the band, will kick off on June 4 in Seville, Spain, before making stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Boston, wrapping on September 18 in Arlington, Texas.

Last month, the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of its album, Blood, Sugar, Sex, Magik. The record, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard charts, gave the world three of the band’s biggest hits, including “Under the Bridge,” “Give It Away” and “Suck My Kiss.”

RHCP’s star bassist, Flea, confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing an announcement and saying, “That’s right.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, which began in 1983 and continue to be one of the biggest bands today, have since released hit records like Californication and appeared on television shows like The Simpsons.

Tickets go on sale on October 15, here.

Check out the tour dates here below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 Tour Dates:



06/04 – Seville, ES @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla $

06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic $

06/10 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark $

06/15 – Budapest, HU @ Puskas Stadium $

06/18 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford $

06/25 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~

06/29 – Dublin, IE @. Marlay Park ~

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ~

07/03 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium $

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France ~

07/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion $

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

08/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

08/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

09/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

$ = w/ A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

* = w/ special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+ = w/ special guests Beck and Thundercat

^ = w/ special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

% = w/ special guests The Strokes and King Princess

# = w/ special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat

