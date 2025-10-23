Iron Maiden Reveals 2026 North American Tour Dates as 50th Anniversary Tour Continues

Just five years after forming in 1975, Iron Maiden released their debut self-titled album. And from that moment, as they say, the rest was history. For the past 50 years, the band has sold over 150 million albums and performed 2,500 live shows. Although winning accolades and crossing nearly every major milestone, Iron Maiden showed no signs of slowing down. Earlier this year, Iron Maiden kicked off their Run for Your Lives tour in Europe. Not wanting to end the tour just yet, the band announced 12 additional shows that will bring the group to North America.

While Iron Maiden has performed in North America before, this will be the first time the band showcases their new drummer, Simon Dawson. Dawson took the stage after Nicko McBrain decided to step away following the end of their The Future Past tour.

When And Where To See Iron Maiden In North America

As for the new North American tour dates, they included one show in Toronto on August 29, 2026. Looking at September, the schedule added:

03 Montréal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau 05 Harrison, NJ – Sports Illustrated Stadium 09 Boston, MA – TD Garden 11 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live 12 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion 15 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium 17 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival 19 Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater 22 Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater 25 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium 29 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Not wanting to travel alone, Iron Maiden will welcome both Anthrax and Megadeth as supporting acts. Excited about extending the tour, singer Bruce Dickinson insisted, “This whole tour has been such great fun. I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band are loving playing them too!

Performing songs like “Run To The Hills”, “Trooper”, and “Number Of The Beast”, Dickinson promised, “We are doing them all and more. I mean, who wouldn’t for a 50th birthday party!”

For those fans lucky enough to snag a ticket to Iron Maiden’s June 2026 show in Paris, the band revealed the concert would be filmed for future release. After 50 years, countless shows, and a brand-new chapter ahead, Iron Maiden’s journey is far from over.

(Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)



