Foo Fighters Announce 2026 North American Stadium Tour with Queens of the Stone Age, Release New Single, “Asking for a Friend”

Foo Fighters have just announced dates for a 2026 North American stadium trek dubbed the Take Cover Tour. In conjunction with the news, Dave Grohl and company have released a brand-new single, a melodic slab of heavy rock titled “Asking for a Friend.”

The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming platforms.

So far, the Take Cover Tour features 12 confirmed concerts, spanning from an August 4 show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto through a September 26 performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Longtime Foo Fighters pals Queens of the Stone Age will open all of the concerts except for a September 12 show in Fargo, North Dakota.

Mannequin Pussy will serve as the support act at the first 10 dates of the tour. Gouge Away will open the final two shows, on September 20 in Vancouver, Canada, and in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who receive the Foo Fighters newsletter will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, October 28, at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for the newsletter at FooFighters.com.

For those who don’t receive the newsletter, a general artist pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, October 29, at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for this pre-sale at Ticketmaster.com. Fans interested in purchasing tickets early may also want to check StubHub.

The tour announcement also promised that many more shows will be announced.

More About the New Song, “Asking for a Friend”

“Asking for a Friend” follows the Foo Fighters’ previous standalone single, “Today’s Song,” which was released in June. The new tune begins with a slow melodic guitar riff before the full band kicks in, ramping up the intensity of the heavy midtempo rocker. The song is packed with dramatic drum breaks and tempo changes.

Lyrically, “Asking for a Friend” seems to be about a strained romantic relationship. As Grohl sings in the choruses, “Save your promises till we meet again / You can save all your promises till the bitter end / What is real? / I’m asking for a friend … Or is this the end?” The singer screams the last question at the top of his lungs.

A new press release regarding the tune suggests that “[Foo Fighters] fans of all ages will find themselves joyfully bludgeoned into submission.”

Meanwhile, in a new post on his Substack page, Grohl revealed that “Asking for a Friend” was “[o]ne of many songs to come.”

August 4 – Toronto ON, Canada @ Rogers Stadium

August 6 – Detroit MI @ Ford Field

August 8 – Chicago IL @ Soldier Field

August 10 – Cleveland OH @ Huntington Bank Field

August 13 – Philadelphia PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

August 15 – Nashville TN @ Nissan Stadium

August 17 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park

September 12 – Fargo ND @ Fargodome

September 15 – Regina SK, Canada @ Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

September 17 – Edmonton AB, Canada @ Commonwealth Stadium

September 20 – Vancouver BC, Canada @ BC Place

September 26 – Las Vegas NV @ Allegiant Stadium

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Foo Fighters)

