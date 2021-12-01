Iron Maiden Unveils 2022 Dates for American “Legacy of the Beast” Tour

On Wednesday (Dec. 1), the legendary rock band Iron Maiden unveiled the dates for the American leg of their “Legacy of the Beast” tour, slated to bring the British metal icons to stadiums across the globe. The state-side run of shows is set to kick off with a show in El Paso, Texas on September 11, 2022, and will wrap up with an October 27 date in Tampa, Florida.
“Next summer, we will finally get to play the huge European stadium and festival tour for Legacy of the Beast originally set for 2020,” the band’s manager, Rod Smallwood, said in a statement. “We’ll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album, Senjutsu, and are making the 2022 version of Legacy of the Beast even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show. You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the ‘hits’ and the key elements of the original tour—like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest—but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu ‘world’ we are adding.”
Known for beloved classics like “The Trooper,” “Run To The Hills,” “Fear of the Dark” and more, any promise of hearing the “hits” will surely pique the interests of countless fans around the world… and, accordingly, the band is set to do some international dates too, including a string of shows in Eastern Europe and one in Mexico (with a special, yet-to-be-announced guest).
For his part, lead singer Bruce Dickinson added: “I’m really excited about the new additions to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy tour and now we just can’t wait to get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again.”
Check out the full list of shows (including the new American dates) for Iron Maiden’s 2022 Legacy of the Beast tour below:
May 22 Zagreb, CROATIA – Arena Zagreb
May 24 Belgrade, SERBIA – Stark Arena
May 26 Bucharest, ROMANIA – Romexpo Open Air
May 29 Kyiv, UKRAINE – VDNG
July 13 Sofia, BULGARIA – Arena Armeec
July 16 Athens, GREECE – Olympic Stadium
September 7 Mexico City, MEXICO – Foro Sol
September 11 El Paso, TX, USA – Don Haskins Center
September 13 Austin, TX, USA – Moody Center
September 15 Tulsa, OK, USA – BOK Center
September 17 Denver, CO, USA – Ball Arena
September 19 Salt Lake City, UT, USA – USANA Amphitheatre
September 21 Anaheim, CA, USA – Honda Center
September 25 Chula Vista, CA, USA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 27 Concord, CA, USA – Concord Pavilion
September 29 Seattle, WA, USA – Climate Pledge Arena
September 30 Spokane, WA, USA – Spokane Arena
October 3 Sioux Falls, SD, USA – Denny Sanford Premier Center
October 5 Chicago, IL, USA – United Center
October 7 Columbus, OH, USA – Nationwide Arena
October 9 Detroit, MI, USA – Little Caesars Arena
October 11 Toronto, ON, CANADA – Scotiabank Centre
October 12 Hamilton, ON, CANADA – FirstOntario Centre
October 15 Ottawa, ON, CANADA – Canadian Tire Centre
October 17 Worcester, MA, USA – DCU Center
October 19 Belmont Park, NY, USA – UBS Arena
October 21 Newark, NJ, USA – Prudential Center
October 23 Washington, DC, USA – Capital One Arena
October 25 Greensboro, NC, USA – Greensboro Coliseum
October 27 Tampa, FL, USA – Amalie Arena
Photo: John McMurtrie