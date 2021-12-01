Iron Maiden Unveils 2022 Dates for American “Legacy of the Beast” Tour

On Wednesday (Dec. 1), the legendary rock band Iron Maiden unveiled the dates for the American leg of their “Legacy of the Beast” tour, slated to bring the British metal icons to stadiums across the globe. The state-side run of shows is set to kick off with a show in El Paso, Texas on September 11, 2022, and will wrap up with an October 27 date in Tampa, Florida.

“Next summer, we will finally get to play the huge European stadium and festival tour for Legacy of the Beast originally set for 2020,” the band’s manager, Rod Smallwood, said in a statement. “We’ll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album, Senjutsu, and are making the 2022 version of Legacy of the Beast even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show. You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the ‘hits’ and the key elements of the original tour—like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest—but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu ‘world’ we are adding.”

Known for beloved classics like “The Trooper,” “Run To The Hills,” “Fear of the Dark” and more, any promise of hearing the “hits” will surely pique the interests of countless fans around the world… and, accordingly, the band is set to do some international dates too, including a string of shows in Eastern Europe and one in Mexico (with a special, yet-to-be-announced guest).

For his part, lead singer Bruce Dickinson added: “I’m really excited about the new additions to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy tour and now we just can’t wait to get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again.”

Check out the full list of shows (including the new American dates) for Iron Maiden’s 2022 Legacy of the Beast tour below:

May 22 Zagreb, CROATIA – Arena Zagreb

May 24 Belgrade, SERBIA – Stark Arena

May 26 Bucharest, ROMANIA – Romexpo Open Air

May 29 Kyiv, UKRAINE – VDNG

July 13 Sofia, BULGARIA – Arena Armeec

July 16 Athens, GREECE – Olympic Stadium

September 7 Mexico City, MEXICO – Foro Sol

September 11 El Paso, TX, USA – Don Haskins Center

September 13 Austin, TX, USA – Moody Center

September 15 Tulsa, OK, USA – BOK Center

September 17 Denver, CO, USA – Ball Arena

September 19 Salt Lake City, UT, USA – USANA Amphitheatre

September 21 Anaheim, CA, USA – Honda Center

September 25 Chula Vista, CA, USA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 27 Concord, CA, USA – Concord Pavilion

September 29 Seattle, WA, USA – Climate Pledge Arena

September 30 Spokane, WA, USA – Spokane Arena

October 3 Sioux Falls, SD, USA – Denny Sanford Premier Center

October 5 Chicago, IL, USA – United Center

October 7 Columbus, OH, USA – Nationwide Arena

October 9 Detroit, MI, USA – Little Caesars Arena

October 11 Toronto, ON, CANADA – Scotiabank Centre

October 12 Hamilton, ON, CANADA – FirstOntario Centre

October 15 Ottawa, ON, CANADA – Canadian Tire Centre

October 17 Worcester, MA, USA – DCU Center

October 19 Belmont Park, NY, USA – UBS Arena

October 21 Newark, NJ, USA – Prudential Center

October 23 Washington, DC, USA – Capital One Arena

October 25 Greensboro, NC, USA – Greensboro Coliseum

October 27 Tampa, FL, USA – Amalie Arena

Photo: John McMurtrie