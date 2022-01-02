Katy Perry’s First Vegas Show is Larger Than Life

Katy Perry kicked off her first-ever Las Vegas residency on Wednesday, December 29, and if the opening night is any indication, this residency will be unlike any Vegas show to date.

The “Firework” singer named her residency PLAY. During the show, Perry will play the role of a doll singing her way through a larger-than-life set of songs and scenery. “It’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids meets Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” Perry told Good Morning America.

On the opening night, we got to see exactly what Perry was talking about. Perry danced alongside several dancers dressed as mushrooms, then later in front of a giant toilet, and always surrounded by larger-than-life props.

Perry also debuted her newest single and collaboration with Swedish DJ, Alesso. The song is titled “When I’m Gone,” and premiered the day of her first PLAY show. The pop icon sang an impressive number of her hit songs including “California Gurls,” “E.T.,” and more. She also sang a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.”

The show will run through March 19, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas, and we can’t get to Vegas fast enough.

Watch Katy Perry explain the genesis of PLAY with Good Morning America, below.

Photo courtesy of U Music/Capitol Music Group.