Is ‘America’s Got Talent’ New Tonight, July 2, 2024?

America’s Got Talent is new tonight, July 2, at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC, and this episode marks part 5 of the auditions. There will be more talented contestants and more Golden Buzzers, sending the best of the best straight to the live shows to compete for $1 million. The episode will also be available to watch on Peacock the next day.

Previously, Simon Cowell broke the one Golden Buzzer rule and awarded a second. Every judge then got a second Golden Buzzer, which means there are more people than ever going immediately to the live shows. The judges must pick their Golden Buzzer talent carefully, though, and reserve it for those who truly show they’ve got what it takes.

Who Made it On America’s Got Talent in Previous Episodes?

On past episodes this season, there was a plethora of talent from all different walks of life. Last week, Sofia Vergara spent her first Golden Buzzer on Legion, an Argentinian Malambo dance group whose special skill was literally setting their feet on fire. The judges and the audience gave them a standing ovation, and Vergara voted them through to the live show.

The previous episode, during week two, there were two acts sent through to the live show. This is where Cowell was so impressed that he broke the one buzzer rule. First, Liv Warfield, a Chicago-based rock, soul, and R&B singer, earned Cowell’s Golden Buzzer with her original song. Then, Cowell awarded Sky Elements another Golden Buzzer. Sky Elements is a company that programs drones to create artistic light shows in the sky.

On the season premiere, a Golden Buzzer was awarded to Learnmore, a Pittsburgh-based Zimbabwean comedian who is a favorite to win it all. If he does, he’d be the first comedian to win America’s Got Talent. Another Golden Buzzer was awarded to Richard Goodall, a janitor from Illinois who gave a surprising performance of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC