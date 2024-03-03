Is Katy Perry Married to Orlando Bloom? Meet the ‘American Idol’ Judge’s Family

American Idol Season 22 will be Katy Perry’s last as a judge after seven seasons on the show. Many fans are sad to see her go, but Perry has made it clear that she wants to focus more on her music career and her family. That being said, many don’t know much about Perry’s family, her personal life and whether or not Katy Perry is married.

Katy Perry’s Daughter and Engagement to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has been with Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom off and on since 2016. The pair met when they “fought over a burger” at In-N-Out after a Golden Gloves afterparty.

“I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out,” said Perry in an interview. “So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand… He wasn’t even sitting at our table… He just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!'”

The two started to date shortly after. After a brief break in 2017, the couple got back together and things started getting serious in 2018.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Bloom proposed to Perry. They spent much of lockdown together (though the pair has talked about how much of their relationship has been long-distance). Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August of 2020.

The couple has also worked professionally together. They both appeared in an ad from voting rights organization RepresentUS titled “Transmissions From the Future”.

Today, the lovebirds are still planning their wedding. The two often comment on each other’s Instagram posts as well, and Bloom is often seen in photos of Perry on tour.

Photo by Phillip Faraone

