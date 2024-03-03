Reba McEntire Makes Case for Niall Horan To Be Her Double Chair Partner on ‘The Voice’

Throughout the seasons of The Voice, the show welcomed stars like Shakira, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, and even Kelly Clarkson as coaches. While the lineup of coaches has changed over the years, on the premiere of season 25, the show introduced a new way of looking at the coaches. Showcasing the first double chair, The Voice revealed that the duo group Dan + Shay would be taking the seats. Already proving they are looking to win on their first season, recently, Reba McEntire shared the singer she wanted if given the double chair.

Given the decades Reba spent performing on stage, the singer has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in music. When asked about who she wanted to share coaching duties with, she decided to pick Bruno Mars. Having sold over 130 million albums worldwide and winning 15 Grammy Awards, the singer seemed more than qualified for the job.

While Reba already revealed her dream partner, she eventually walked back on the statement. Needing more time to think, the singer decided to make a substitution, naming Niall Horan as her new partner. Although a hypothetical question, she explained how she and Horan would be like “two little kids” if given the chance to work together.

Reba McEntire Shares How She Would Do If Competing On ‘The Voice’

Looking at what fans had to say, some loved the idea, writing, “The fact that she changed her chair choice would love to see Niall back on the show…That clip of her blocking the boy brought back the memories.” One comment included, “Knew someone would pick Niall. Wasn’t expecting Reba to be the one, though. But it’s so true what she says about Niall and she as a team.”

Back in September, Reba wondered how she would do if she competed on The Voice. At the time, she admitted, “I don’t think anybody would turn around for me. Honestly, I don’t. If they would, I’d be thrilled to pieces. But what an opportunity these kids are having, and some of [them] aren’t kids. Some are 16, 17 years old, and some people that come on The Voice are in their 30s and want to give it a go and are having fun with it. But what an opportunity to be seen by that many people all over the world for just a few minutes..”

