Katy Perry’s Admission Leaves ‘American Idol’ Favorite in Tears: “I Don’t Know if I’m Allowed To Say It”

American Idol judge Katy Perry had some choice words for one particular contestant on last night’s episode. But luckily, it was all positive.

Contestant Abi Carter has been seriously winning the hearts of viewers and judges alike during her time on the show. Judge Luke Bryan has even previously declared her his top choice to win the season.

Unfortunately, Carter ran into some bad luck last week when she contracted bronchitis and wasn’t able to deliver the kind of performance she wanted. However, she went on to wow the judges yesterday with a beautiful rendition of Hillsong United’s “Oceans”.And Perry told the contestant exactly how she felt.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it,” Perry said. “But you’re my favorite. I just think you are so gifted. […] This is our third time hearing you sing, right? The second time you could barely get a note out.”

It was this feedback and praise that brought Carter to tears on stage.

Perry went on to compare Carter’s previous performances to yesterday’s performance, citing Carter’s ability to cross genres while maintaining her attention-grabbing ethereal sound.

Why is Katy Perry Leaving American Idol?

Perry has touched the hearts of contestants like Carter and built real friendships with her fellow judges during her tenure on American Idol. Unfortunately, she recently announced that she would be leaving the show after the current season wraps.

Luckily, it looks like there is no bad blood between Perry and Idol. The singer announced that she wants to return to her music career and focus on releasing new material, hence her departure from Idol.

The second part of the “Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part” special episode of American Idol will debut tonight. Don’t miss it!

Photo courtesy of American Idol / 19 Entertainment on YouTube

