Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight? When Is Next New Episode?

The holidays are in the rearview mirror and 2024 is officially underway. As a result, most people are ready to get back to business as usual. For many that means tuning in to NBC for a brand-new episode of Saturday Night Live. Unfortunately, that won’t happen tonight (January 6).

Videos by American Songwriter

Season 49 of Saturday Night Live went on holiday hiatus after the episode that aired on December 16. That installment featured some serious Barbie star power. Former SNL cast member and Barbie actress Kate McKinnon made her hosting debut. It was also her first time back on the show since she left the cast a year ago. Additionally, Billie Eilish was the night’s musical guest. Her song “What Was I Made For?” appeared on the Barbie soundtrack.

[RELATED: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Make Her Return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight]

Those who are hoping to catch a fresh episode of Saturday Night Live will have to wait another two weeks. The show returns with new episodes on January 20. That night two stars will make their SNL debuts. Priscilla and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi will host. Singer/songwriter Reneé Rapp, known for songs like “Greedy” and “Talk Too Much” will be the musical guest.

[RELATED: Tate McRae Wows on ‘Saturday Night Live’]

This Week’s SNL

There won’t be a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight. Instead, Last Night On reports that NBC will re-air the November 18 episode that featured actor Jason Momoa hosting for the second time. Tate McRae made her SNL debut as a musical guest.

[RELATED: Remember When: Taylor Swift Wrote Her Own Opening Monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’]

Saturday Night Live airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Those who would rather watch a different episode of SNL to scratch their sketch-comedy itch can stream other episodes on Peacock.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images