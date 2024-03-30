Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, March 30, 2024? When Does ‘SNL’ Return From Break?

Although Saturday Night Live welcomed some stellar guests to the show like Shane Gillis, Ayo Edebiri, and Sydney Sweeney, the show decided to take some time off after showcasing the talents of Josh Brolin on March 9. While taking a break, SNL teased numerous upcoming hosts like Ryan Gosling and Kristen Wiig. And with musical performances by artists like Chris Stapleton, fans are already looking forward to the coming weeks. But with it being Saturday, what about tonight? Here are all the details about tonight’s episode and if there will even be one.

Videos by American Songwriter

While enjoying their time off, SNL returns tonight with a new episode. That’s right, the lights are coming back on in Studio 8H and to help kick off the return of the show, comedian Ramy Youssef is taking the stage. Given his comedic talents, Youssef is sure to bring the laughs during tonight’s new episode. Excited about hosting SNL, this will mark the comedian’s first time holding such an honor.

[RELATED: Chris Stapleton Scheduled To Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With ‘Barbie’ Star Hosting]

Releasing a promo for tonight’s episode of SNL, Youssef decided to share his excitement, noting, “I am honored to be the first Arab host of Saturday Night Live.” Although proud of the milestone, cast member Kenan Thompson interrupted the comedian to share some bad news that he wasn’t the first Arab to host. Not letting it get him down, Youssef resorted to listing off a list of firsts. But with each new one, Thompson sadly rejected it.

Who Is The Musical Guest For ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight?

While just a promo, the video gained over 100,000 views and fans loved watching Youssef. Comments included, “Ramy Youssef is hilarious. Hope his sketches are hilarious and really wanna see him with the PDD boys .” Another person wrote, “Habibi!! I’m sooo happy you’re hosting SNL!! I LOVE your show Ramy, which I found after being home a month after a trip to Egypt, when I was craving all things Egyptian, and missing the people terribly! For sure I will be watching!”

As for the musical guest for the evening, that honor goes to Travis Scott. Unlike Youssef, who prepares to take the stage for the first time, Scott is a seasoned performer on SNL. The last time Scott performed on the show was back in 2018. With Scott teaming up with Youssef tonight, SNL is sure to bring more than laughs.



Don’t miss SNL, airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)