Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, January 13, 2024?

When it comes to Saturday Night Live tonight (January 13), there is good news and bad. The good news is that SNL will air at its usual time. The bad news, however is that it won’t be a new episode of the show. Fans still have a little longer to wait before a new episode airs.

The show went on holiday hiatus after the December 16 show. That night showcased the star power of Barbie. Kate McKinnon, who played Weird Barbie in the critically acclaimed film, hosted. It was also the first time that she returned to the show after stepping down from her position as a full-time cast member. Keeping with the Barbie theme, Billie Eilish, whose song “What Was I Made For?” appeared on the film’s soundtrack, was the musical guest.

What to Expect from SNL Tonight

Tonight, fans will see the December 2, 2023 episode hosted by Emma Stone. The actress is fresh off a Golden Globe Award win for her turn in Poor Things. On this night, she was celebrating her fifth time returning to host the iconic sketch comedy show. Noah Kahan was the musical guest. Viewers will get to see the up-and-coming singer/songwriter perform two fan-favorites, “Stick Season” and “Dial Drunk.”

Last year, Kahan spoke to American Songwriter about his breakout year and landing the slot on SNL. He said all of the career milestones he reached last year restored his faith in himself. During the interview, he acknowledged that his “moment” might pass, but it will still be something for which he is grateful. “For the rest of my life, I can say I got nominated for a Grammy. I feel like it just brings this confidence to keep doing what I’m doing and to make sure I stay true to myself,” he explained. “Because it got me SNL, it got me nominated for a Grammy, it got me sold-out arenas. It just re-instilled that confidence that I feel like I’ve been missing for a long time.”

When Will a New Episode of SNL Air?

After tonight, fans only need to wait another week for a new episode of Saturday Night Live. The second half of Season 49 begins next Saturday (January 20). Euphoria and Priscilla star Jacob Elordi will host the show. Reneé Rapp, the singer/songwriter known for songs like “Greedy” and “Tummy Hurts,” will be the musical guest.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images