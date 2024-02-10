Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, February 10, 2024?

With the weekend finally here, people are anxiously awaiting the Super Bowl to kick off on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs compete against the San Francisco 49ers. But while the big game is still a day away and Saturday just getting started, that can mean only one thing – Saturday Night Live.

Throughout season 49 of SNL, the famed Studio 8H has welcomed numerous top talents like Dakota Johnson, Nate Bargatze, Timothée Chalamet, and even Adam Driver. While SNL is already promoting Shane Gillis hosting the show on February 24 with musical guest 21 Savage, what about tonight? Well sadly, there is no new episode of SNL as the production is on a break until February 24. But just because there is no new episode doesn’t mean there won’t be an episode of SNL.

Just last month, to celebrate the holidays, SNL brought back Kate McKinnon, a former cast member of the show, to debut as host. She didn’t come alone as she also brought the talented Billie Eilish and Kristen Wiig with her. Originally airing on December 16, the show gained rave reviews as McKinnon felt right at home, seamlessly fitting right back into her spot on SNL. And as for Eilish, she performed her original song from the hit film Barbie, “What Was I Made For?”

Kate McKinnon Talks Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ For The First Time

While tonight’s episode of SNL is a rerun from back in December, it is still a must-watch as the seasoned McKinnon teamed up with Eilish to help care for some cats in the hilarious skit Whiskers R We.

Looking at the reviews from fans, they seemed to love both McKinnon and Eilish. Fans wrote, “Billie has marvelous comedic timing; she’s not at all stiff, hesitant, or unsure in any if the skits I’ve seen her in.” Another person added, “Kate McKinnon & Billie Eilish are the perfect mother and daughter duo. But let’s not forget the cats.”

Back before McKinnon returned to the stage, she discussed getting the chance to host with Seth Meyers. When asked if she was at all nervous, McKinnon explained, “No. It’s something I always wanted to do. The dream was to be on the show, and the exponential dream was to host the show—which is like, beyond the imagination.”

