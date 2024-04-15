Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, April 15, 2024? How to Watch

There’s a new episode of American Idol on tonight, and it’s a big one for all the fans. This episode will reveal the Top 14 contestants left competing on the series, hoping to make it big. This episode, taking place in Hollywood, will continue where Sunday’s episode left off. The previous episode revealed the Top 20 contestants, which will be whittled down again tonight. American Idol airs on ABC at 8 pm Eastern.

As for the Top 20, fans reacted to the pare down after Sunday’s episode on social media, sharing their opinions on who should have stayed and who went home. The contestants were back in Hollywood after a Hawaiian adventure to perform for the judges and see who would be moving on.

KBlocks performed Katy Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii.” The rendition had Perry on her feet, but wasn’t enough to move her on to the Top 20. Odell Bunton Jr. moved along in the competition after a performance of Teddy Swims’ “The Door.” Julia Gagnon also snagged a spot on the Top 20 with a rendition of Fantasia’s “I Believe.”

Fans Share Support and Excitement for American Idol Contestants

Hailey Mia, Blake Proehl, and Elleigh Francom were also sent home. Fans were supportive on social media, sharing love for the eliminated contestants. “I just wanna say to [Blake Proehl] I loved hearing your story going from being let go from the NFL to discovering your gift in music. This is NOT the end of the road for you brother you’re extremely talented keep creating don’t ever give up,” one fan wrote on Twitter/X.

“Omg finally America got something right!!! Yay Julia!!!” another fan wrote in response to Julia Gagnon moving on in the competition. Another fan shared that they were nervous for a post-commercial reveal of who would be moving on between Odell Bunton Jr. and Elleigh Francom. “I was so nervous,” the fan admitted once it was revealed that Bunton was moving on.

Now, fans will get to see who’s going forward in the competition in the hopes of winning American Idol. This next episode will reveal the Top 14, while the episode on April 21 will announce the Top 12.

Featured Image by Disney/Art Streiber