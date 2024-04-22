Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, April 22, 2024? How to Watch

American Idol fans rejoice—there’s a new episode on tonight, April 22. The episode airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC, and will feature live performances from the Top 12 contestants. There was also an episode on Sunday (April 21), which featured Gene Simmons mentoring the remaining performers.

Tonight, the Top 12 will have Meghan Trainor step in as a mentor while they perform No. 1 Billboard Hits. Trainor hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014 with her song “All About That Bass.” It stayed at No. 1 for 8 weeks, and she has also has four Top 10 hits. Trainor will most likely be a great mentor for the remaining contestants.

The Top 12 will be whittled down again when two people go home following tonight’s episode. This will bring the total contestants to 10, making the stakes even higher for those remaining. With the finale drawing ever closer, the contestants will have to bring their all if they want to make it to the end of the American Idol journey.

Fans Are Worried About Emmy Russell’s Future on American Idol

Previously, American Idol fans were worried Emmy Russell might be going home after her recent performance. The granddaughter of country legend Loretta Lynn, Russell has previously given spirited performances that moved her along in the competition. However, fans are getting a little worried after the last one. Following her performance on Sunday’s episode, fans took to social media to discuss her future on the show.

“Emmy was very off tune,” one person wrote on Twitter/X. “I’m afraid she’ll be going home tomorrow.” Another fan wrote, “Emmy is cute, and I hope she does well in country music, but that was not her best performance.”

“Judges must be hearing something that I’m not when it comes to Emmy tonight,” one fan noted, while others wrote, “Not Emmy’s best,” adding, “Bit pitchy.”

Since American Idol is fan-voted at this point, contestants need to impress the viewers almost more than the judges. However, Emmy still has fans rallying around her on social media. One person wrote, “Don’t take any negative comments on social media to heart,” adding, “They’re written by people who have neither the talent or guts to do what you are doing.”

