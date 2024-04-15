Is ‘American Idol’ 3 Hours Long Again Tonight? Fans Hope Not

American Idol is new tonight, but fans are hoping it’s not a repeat of Sunday night. The most recent episode lasted a full three hours. Viewers took to social media to discuss the length of the episode and share their opinions on the performances.

One fan commented on how many performances were left as the episode began to hit the two-hour mark. “[Who’s] left?? Julia, Blake and who else?? Two more stay right? I’m tired. This is tiring,” they wrote on Twitter/X.

It looks like tonight’s episode will be a total of 120 minutes, clocking in at the usual time of two hours. Sunday’s episode brought the show back to the studio, in front of a live audience, after it went to Hawaii for three episodes. Now, the Top 14 contestants will be revealed, whittled down again from 20. The Top 20 episode also marks the start if viewer voting, where fans will be able to vote to keep contestants or send them home.

Whose left?? Julia, Blake and who else?? Two more stay right? I’m tired. This is tiring. #AmericanIdol — S (@bornahobbit) April 15, 2024

Who Made it to the Top 20 on American Idol?

Fan- and judge-favorite contestant Abi Carter is still in the running, with many viewers sharing the hope that she wins American Idol. 15-year-old Triston Harper, Odell Bunton Jr., Jennifer Jeffries, Jordan Anthony, and Nya are also still in the competition. Additionally, McKenna Faith Breinholt, whose birth mother was also a singer, is still a fan-favorite for the win. Emmy Russell, Lorette Lynn’s granddaughter, is sticking around in the Top 20 as well, and fans are clamoring for her to win the show.

Following Sunday’s episode, fans took to social media to share love for Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen, who has been performing original songs. “Kayko is all around talented! Singer and a songwriter! So good!” one viewer wrote.

Others on Twitter/X were loving Roman Collins’ performance on Sunday. “Roman Collins forgot he was competing and gave us a worship service. I’m all about it,” one user wrote. Still more viewers complements his abilities, writing, “Roman Collins just brought me back to watching [American Idol].”

