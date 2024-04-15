‘American Idol’ Top 20: Who Was Eliminated? Biggest Snubs and Fan Reactions

Season 22 of American Idol has brought tears, a country music legacy, and the show’s first-ever “managerial mutiny.” It also brought the unprecedented Idol Arena, which started with 143 singers and ended with just 56. Now the top 20 is in place. Throughout Sunday’s (April 14) episode, viewers took to social media to express their excitement, frustration and just plain anxiety. “Im stress eating my sour gushers!!” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “I’m burning holes in my tongue lmaooo I can’t handle this.”

Who Went Home On ‘American Idol?’

Season 22 contestant KBlocks had judge Katy Perry on her feet with a spicy rendition of the singer’s 2019 single “Harleys in Hawaii.” But the performance wasn’t enough to elevate her to the top 20, and she went home during Sunday’s episode.

This exit wasn’t a surprise to some viewers. One X/Twitter user called KBlocks “the worst vote for Top 24 in the history of American Idol.” The singer did have her fans, though, and they were disappointed to see her journey end. “I will NOT be watching this show this season without you!!!” one Instagram user commented. “Evidently they know you will get a record deal without Idol.”

Fans Thrilled To See Odell Bunton, Jr. Make The Top 20

The judges injected a little bit of drama into the top 20 reveal. Heading into a break, host Ryan Seacrest teased that two of three contestants — Odell Bunton Jr, KBlocks, and Elleigh Francom — would be heading home. Meanwhile, the remaining contestant would perform next.

After the break, Bunton gave a rousing rendition of Teddy Swims’ “The Door.” That meant KBlocks and Francom were eliminated.

Julia Gagnon snagged the last spot in the top 20 with her cover of Fantasia’s “I Believe.” Consequently, Hailey Mia and ex-NFL wide receiver Blake Proehl were the final two sent home.

Proehl received praise early on from both judges and viewers. The 25-year-old North Carolina native grew up dreaming of following in father Ricky Proehl’s footsteps. Ricky spent 17 seasons in the NFL, playing in four Super Bowls and winning two. Blake seemed on track to follow suit when he signed with the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, a torn ACL injury cut his career short.

