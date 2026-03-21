Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight (March 21, 2026)?

While Saturday Night Live took a break throughout the first half of February, the cast returned with memorable skits from Connor Storrie, Ryan Gosling, and Harry Styles. If that wasn’t enough, the musical guests included Mumford & Sons, Gorillaz, and Styles himself. Making the wait worth it, SNL came back with a stacked lineup that reminded fans why the show continues after decades. But with Saturday here, fans want to know – is there a new episode of SNL tonight?

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Not the news fans wanted to hear, but there is no new episode of SNL tonight. Although just returning after the conclusion of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Studio 8H is once again going dark. Already taking several weeks off in February, it seems that the cast will return on April 4.

With Gosling and Styles completely taking over SNL, fans will have to wait just a little longer to see what the show has in store next. But thankfully, details have already emerged. Airing the next episode on April 4, the cast will welcome none other than Jack Black to the stage.

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Jack Black’s Return To ‘Saturday Night Live’ Marks Huge Milestone

Known for his hilarious antics and ability to dominate any movie he is in, Black will cross a major milestone when hosting. Having hosted four times in the past, he will enter the coveted Five-Timers club. His last appearance as host was back in April 2025 with Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

If that wasn’t enough, Black’s hosting of SNL will come just days after the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Featuring stars like Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, and Anya Taylor-Joy, Black voiced the iconic Bowser, the King of the Koopas.

Keeping Black’s return a “Black and White” affair, SNL announced that Jack White would be the musical guest for the evening. That announcement was more than enough to catch the attention of fans. Comments included, “Jacks of all trades”, “It should be in black and white”, and “So jacked for this.”

As fans turn the latest SNL announcement into a tornado of puns, it seems the show isn’t the only thing bringing the laughs. Don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live, airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)