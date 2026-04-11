Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight (April 11, 2026)?

Just last week, Saturday Night Live made history when welcoming Jack Black back to host for the fifth time. Marking his entrance into the Five-Timers Club, the actor produced one of the best episodes of the season. From his opening monologue, Black showcased his hatred for annoying coworkers and how remembering country music lyrics was harder than it looked. The night also included musical guest Jack White. With a “Black and White” theme, fans are ready for a new episode – but will there be one?

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Coming off a massive week with Black, it would make sense that the crew of SNL might need a week off. But that isn’t the case. Keeping the laughs going, there will be a new episode airing tonight. With fans able to relax, Studio 8H will welcome Colman Domingo to host for the first time in his career. At 56, he is considered one of the oldest first-time hosts of the season.

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First Timers Take Over ‘Saturday Night Live’

Hosting for the first time, Domingo has some big shoes to fill when following Black. But with credits like Fear the Walking Dead, Zola, Rustin, and Sing Sing, the season actor is sure to feel right at home. And it came at the perfect time. Season 3 of Euphoria will premiere on Sunday and features Domingo as Ali. On April 24, he will grace the silver screen when appearing in the new Michael Jackson biopic Michael.

Much like Domingo, SNL also called on a first-time musical guest when announcing Anitta. The Brazilian singer gained a sizable following when releasing hits like “Envolver,” “Downtown,” and her newest single, “Pinterest.”

Promoting her upcoming album, Equilibrium, Anitta continues to take her career global, bringing her international sound to one of television’s biggest stages. With both Anitta and Colman taking their first steps at Studio 8H, the night is shaping up to be yet another standout episode of season 51.

Although SNL won’t be the same without Black, don’t miss Colman and Anitta take over Saturday Night Live tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.



(Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty Images)