Is ‘The Masked Singer’ New Tonight? How to Watch & Episode Details

Kicking off season 11 of March 6, 2024, The Masked Singer is back with judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg once again trying to decipher who exactly is hiding under those elaborate costumes. Just last week, to start the new season, the judges landed their first reveal when the Book costume ended up hiding a celebrity who had it out for Nick Cannon. With the new season already hinting at the amazing episodes ahead, here are all the details about tonight’s episode.

For starters, there is a new episode of The Masked Singer airing tonight on Fox. For those who happen to have cable, they can watch the new themed episode starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Besides promising hilarious moments, season 11 consists of 11 contestants who know a great deal about music. While hiding their identities, the singers sold over 108 million albums and have been streamed over 1.7 billion times. Their accolades go far beyond the recording studio as they also appeared in over 320 films. And speaking of films, tonight’s episode will welcome the mesmerizing LeAnn Rimes to the show.

Besides trying to figure out their hidden identities, The Masked Singer will pay tribute to The Wizard of Oz celebrating its 85th anniversary. While an classic film in Hollywood, the judges shared their love for the film as Jeong decided to dress as The Cowardly Lion. McCarthy-Wahlberg channeled Glinda the Good Witch, and Thicke kept it casual, embracing the Oz green. As for Rita Ora, she also honored The Wizard of Oz, dressing as the iconic Dorothy.

‘The Masked Singer’ Gets Pranked By Kevin Hart

Last week, The Masked Singer celebrated the season premiere with a little prank. With Cannon hosting, the judges were introduced to the Book, who performed “So Sick” by Ne-Yo. While the judges tried to guess the person, it seemed that comedian Kevin Hart was under the massive costume. While not a singer, apparently, he did the stunt as part of his Celebrity Prank Wars against Cannon.

Revealing himself, Hart declared, “This is a prank, you had no idea I was coming here Nick, and guess what, there’s nothing you can do about it.” After Cannon admitted he looked “Stupid”, Hart added, “You embarrassed yourself! You look very stupid. I look put together Nick. There’s nothing stupid about me. You know who looks stupid? You, in that stupid jacket.”

With the season already making headlines, be sure to tune in to The Masked Singer, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. on Fox.

