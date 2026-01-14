‘Masked Singer’ Fans Are Convinced Galaxy Girl’s Secret Identity Is This 2000s Pop Sensation

Just last week, The Masked Singer welcomed a new batch of mysterious celebrities to compete in the singing competition. With ten singers taking the stage, the show already announced one of the contestants to be MLB player David Ortiz. Although not winning, Ortiz holds the record for the tallest contestant on the show. While the competition moves forward, it seems that fans believe they already know the secret identity of Galaxy Girl. And if right, the costume figure could be hiding 2000s pop star Ashlee Simpson.

With Simpson being an established singer, it’s almost unfair to have her compete against celebrities and athletes. But again, nobody knows the true identity of the person under the Galaxy Girl costume. The speculation surrounding the character came when Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, and Jenny McCarthy were presented with a clue package.

The Clues Point To Ashlee Simpson On ‘The Masked Singer’

Inside the clue package was a calendar with Friday the 13th circled, the phrase “lost in the background”, and a list of accomplishments that included being one of the youngest singers on stage at the best schools.

While not giving fans much to work with, internet detectives quickly jumped on the case. And according to fans, all signs point to Simpson. The first calendar clue could be a hint to Simpson’s “Just Let Me Cry” song that was featured on the 2003 soundtrack for Freaky Friday.

What about the lost in the background statement – before Simpson, there was her older sister Jessica Simpson. She launched a successful career in music ahead of her sister. And lastly, the best school comments might be pointing to the School of American Ballet. Simpson was the youngest person to ever be accepted at just 11 years old.

Fans Unpack Ashlee Simpson’s Career

Looking at the comments, fans insisted:

“Ashlee Simpson and the Friday 13th clue could be her song Just let me cry was in Freaky Friday.” “It’s Ashlee! She was the youngest in the School of American Ballet at 11 years old. She mentioned being in the background (she was Jessica’s backup dancer at the beginning of Jessica’s career),” “Ashlee Simpson ! I know that voice!” “If you lived in the autobiography era, you would know that this voice is Ashlee Simpson.”

With fans confident and the season just starting, don’t miss a new episode of The Masked Singer, airing on Wednesday, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

(Photo by FOX via Getty Images)