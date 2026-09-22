Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (September 22, 2026?) Here’s Everything To Know

The wait is officially over. Last night, The Voice returned for season 30, featuring seasoned veterans Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson. Introducing some fresh faces, other than the contestants, Riley Green and Queen Latifah made their debut on the singing competition. Having to compete against both Levine and Clarkson, Latifah and Green were feeling the pressure during the Blind Auditions. With the teams slowly forming, the coaches wasted little time snagging their favorite singers. Although excited for a new season, fans want to know – is there a new episode of The Voice tonight?

The season premiere was a whirlwind of an evening on The Voice, with more than just new coaches and contestants. During the episode, host Carson Daly introduced a new element to the competition called the “First In Button.” Giving the coaches the power to use it once, the button allowed them to claim an artist before they could make their final decision on which team to join.

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With the coaches waiting for the right time, fans won’t have to wait as there will be a new episode airing tonight. On Monday, the season premiere included two hours of coaches, contestants, and a few surprises. Not wanting to lose that momentum, the producers decided to extend the season premiere into Tuesday. Returning tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, the Blind Auditions will welcome a new group of aspiring artists.

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Queen Latifah Makes A Statement With First In Button On ‘The Voice’

Aside from the First In Button, Daly also revealed how the producers were embracing the new era of social media. Unable to deny the power of platforms like TikTok, The Voice made it part of the competition. Throughout the season, the producers will track TikTok, tallying which finalist gains the most likes and shares. That person will be named the TikTok artist of the season.

Again, it didn’t take long for Green and Queen Latifah to jump into the competition. Just introducing the First In Button, Queen Latifah hit it when Clarkson and Green fought over a contestant. Smashing the button, the two coaches could do nothing more than watch helplessly as Queen Latifah added another member to her team.

Already producing plenty of memorable moments, season 30 was just getting started. Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with the episode available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC via Getty Images)