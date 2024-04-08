Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, April 8, 2024? How to Watch

After a week off, The Voice returns with a new episode tonight. The stakes on the show continue to get higher as the competition moves on to the next round. Tonight will be the first night of Knockouts. Each of the remaining contestants will take the stage alone to prove to the coaches and the audience at home why they should move one step closer to the finale.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Voice will air tonight at 8/7 on NBC. Additionally, without cable will be able to watch the show on several streaming services that offer live TV broadcasts. Those streaming services include Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. It will also be available on the NBC streaming app. However, fans will have to sign in via their cable or TV provider to use the service. Those who can’t tap into any of those options will be able to catch tonight’s new episode on Peacock starting tomorrow.

It’s important to note that The Voice will only air once a week starting tonight the first week of next month. This means that the Knockouts and Playoffs will only get a single episode every week whereas previous rounds got two new episodes.

The Live Shows will kick off on May 6. At that point, The Voice will go back to airing twice a week.

Who Will Compete in the Knockouts on The Voice Tonight?

The Knockouts start on The Voice tonight. Here’s a look at all the contestants that moved on from the Battles.

Team Legend

Mafe

Jackie Romeo

Gene Taylor

Zoe Levert

Nathan Chester

Bryan Olesen (Playoff Pass)

Val T. Webb (Stolen from Team Chance)

Team Chance

Alyssa Crosby (Stolen from Team Reba)

RLETTO

Dani Stacy

Serenity Arce

Maddi Jane

Nadège (Playoff Pass)

Kamalei Kawa’a

Team Reba

Ashley Bryant

Josh Sanders

Zeya Rae

Asher HaVon

Tae Lewis

L. Rodgers (Playoff Pass)

Justin and Jeremy Garcia (Stolen from Team Dan + Shay)

Team Dan + Shay

Olivia Rubini (Stolen from Team Legend)

Anya True

Ducote Talmage

Kyle Schuesler

Madison Curbelo (Playoff Pass)

Frank Garcia

Karen Waldrup

Featured Image by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for SXSW Sydney