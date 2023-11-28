Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch Season 24 Playoffs

The coming weeks will be the best for fans to watch The Voice. The Playoffs are in full swing and the competition is really heating up. Tonight, the singing competition is back with a brand-new episode and a new batch of contestants vying for a coveted spot in the Live Shows.

Fans of The Voice can watch a new episode of the show tonight on NBC. The show starts at 8/7c. Additionally, fans can catch the show on FuboTV and NBC’s streaming app. It will also stream starting tomorrow morning on Peacock.

Those who want to watch The Voice for free tonight are in luck. They can create a new NBC Universal account. New accounts come with three credits and each episode costs a single credit to watch.

Recap of Last Night’s Episode of The Voice

Last night’s episode saw Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani’s teams competing for a spot in the Live Shows. Each coach had to cut their six-person teams down to three. Both coaches had a hard time deciding who would go home. However, it may have been harder for McEntire. One of her singers, Tom Nitti, left the show for personal reasons. As a result, Team Reba only had five singers.

Jordan Rainer, Ms. Monet, Jacquie Roar, Noah Spencer, and Ruby Leigh performed for Team Reba. Stee, BIAS, RUDI, Tanner Massey, Lennon VanderDoes, and Kara Tenae competed for Team Gwen.

Stefani decided to take BIAS, Tenae, and Massey on to the next round. As a result, Stee, RUDI, and VanderDoes went home.

Reba moved forward with Rainer, Roar, and Leigh. She sent Money and Spencer home. Nitti counted as her third elimination.

Both coaches used their Playoff Super Save last night. McEntire brought Monet back to the competition. Stefani chose VanderDoes. However, like Niall Horan before them, both coaches sent their Super Save artist home at the end of the night.

This will be the final night of the Playoffs on The Voice. The Live Shows start next Monday (December 4). Team Niall, Team Reba, and Team Gwen already have their contestants for the show’s endgame in place. Tonight, Team Legend will take the stage fill out the final three Live Show singers.

