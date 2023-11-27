How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Tonight: Air Time, Channel and Streaming

With the Playoffs in full swing and the season finale looming on the horizon, many are wondering how to watch The Voice live. The show airs new episodes on Monday and Tuesday nights and fans don’t want to miss a moment of the action as things heat up.

Tonight, fans can watch The Voice on NBC and the NBC app. The show starts at 8/7c. Those who don’t have cable or the NBC app don’t have to worry. Tonight’s episode of the show will hit Peacock tomorrow morning. Then, tomorrow’s episode will be available on the streaming service Wednesday.

It’s hard to say what The Voice will bring tonight. Last week, Team Niall was on the chopping block in the Playoffs. The round started last Tuesday (November 21). In the Playoffs, performers from each team take the stage for a solo performance. This round sees contestants delivering solo performances for the first time since their Blind Auditions. Only three singers will move forward to the Live Shows.

The Voice gave fans another reason to watch this year. Last week, Carson Daly introduced the Playoff Super Save. This new rule allows each coach to bring back a contestant who was previously booted from the competition.

Team Niall was the first to perform in the Playoffs. Remaining team members Mara Justine, Nini Iris, Huntley, Claudia B., and Alexa Wildish took the stage. Additionally, Horan used his Super Save to bring back 13-year-old Julia Roome.

Each of the singers put everything they had into their solo performances. However, Horan had to cut his team in half before moving on. Unfortunately, Roome only experienced a brief return to the show. The coach sent her, Wildish, and Claudia B. home. Huntley, Iris, and Mara Justine will move forward to represent Team Niall in the Live Shows. “I have a good feeling the winner of Season 24 is on Team Niall,” the coach said as the show ended.

Only time will tell if Horan is correct. The rest of the coaches on The Voice are preparing to whittle their teams down to the best of the best in the coming weeks.

Featured Image via @NBCTheVoice header photo on X)