Jelly Roll Set To Perform at the 2024 IHeartRadio Awards With Justin Timberlake

While country music consists of stars like Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Reba McEntire, and countless others, the genre was taken over in the last few years by none other than Jelly Roll. Breaking into the music industry using his voice and truthfulness, the singer watched as his stardom hit new heights. Winning awards, collaborating with some of the biggest artists in the industry, and sharing his love for his wife, Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll continues to prove his talents. And showing no signs of slowing down, it appears he will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards alongside pop icon Justin Timberlake.

Although watching the two singers perform together is sure to be memorable, the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will also welcome other artists to the stage like Tate McRae, Lainey Wilson, Green Day, and even TLC. And to make it better, the event features Ludacris hosting with special awards going to Beyoncé and Cher. But for many fans, watching Timberlake and Jelly Roll perform is the main draw.

Broadcasting on Fox from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the network promoted the event and praised Cher for her contributions to music. “Cher is one of the best-selling music artists in history, selling over 100 million records during the course of her extraordinary career. She is the only artist to date who has had a number-one single on a Billboard chart for seven consecutive decades.”

Jelly Roll Received Eight Nominations, But Who Has The Most?

Listing just a few of her milestones throughout her career, Fox added, “Among her many accomplishments, Cher is a celebrated Oscar, Emmy, Grammy Award-winning, Kennedy Center Honoree. In 2023, Cher celebrated the 25th anniversary of her classic album, ‘Believe’, as well as her first-ever Christmas album, ‘Christmas,’ which hit [No. 1] on the Billboard charts.”

As mentioned above, the ceremony will honor Cher alongside Beyoncé, who will receive the Innovator Award. And with her latest album, Cowboy Carter, hitting shelves on March 29, 2024 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for the singer.

While offering numerous awards throughout the night, Taylor Swift received the most nominations with nine. But right behind her with eight was Jelly Roll himself. Don’t miss the iHeartRadio Awards, airing on April 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)