Voters Make Their Final Decisions on ‘The Voice’ Live Show Eliminations

On Monday, fans of The Voice watched as the Top 12 performed in front of their coaches and America, hoping to win over voters who ultimately decided their fate. While each contestant received final praise from their coaches, only 9 will be able to move forward. With Carson Daly hosting the Live Show, the contestants gathered together to see if they did enough to advance. But before the results were read, Gwen Stefani performed her single “True Babe.” Even Reba McEntire performed on stage, singing “Seven Minutes In Heaven.” Although both singers nailed their songs, it’s time to see which contestants made it to the next round.

The First Contestant Saved On ‘The Voice’ Is

Wasting no time, Daly started the Top 9 off by naming Mac Royals from Team Legend as the first contestant to make it to the next round. Fans praised the singer online, writing, “Happy Mac made it to the next round!!!!!!!” Another user added, “Now, I can breathe easy for the rest of this hour!! ‘We did it, Mac!’”

Happy Mac made it to the next round!!!!!!! #TheVoice — Anthony (@Baldwin1970) December 6, 2023

Team Gwen Gets Their First Spot

Taking the second spot in the Top 9 went to BIAS from Team Gwen. Excited about still having a chance to win The Voice, the singer received love from Stefani as fans online reacted. “So happy to see Bias go through to the next round on The Voice. He is our youth pastor’s twin brother! They are such good people. Keep voting for Bias!” Not every fan was thrilled about the decision, claiming, “So far we’ve got Mac and BIAS going through… wait, is Carson accidentally reading the names of the people who were eliminated?”

So happy to see Bias go through to the next round on The Voice. He is our youth pastor’s twin brother! They are such good people. Keep voting for Bias! — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) December 6, 2023

So far we've got Mac and BIAS going through… wait, is Carson accidentally reading the names of the people who were eliminated? #TheVoice — Richard (@howrudeareyou) December 6, 2023

With the safe spots whittling down, the tension on stage continued to mount. Reading off the third spot for the Top 9, Daly revealed Ruby Leigh was safe. Online, fans reacted to the news – “Ruby all the way, she’s a fearless, amazing person and a phenomenally talented..!! And we love her entire family!! Go team Reba”. “Congratulations Miss Ruby Leigh on your vote save and America got this decision right and congratulations on making the top 9.”

Ruby all the way, she's a fearless, amazing person and a phenomenally talented..!! And we love her entire family!! Go team Reba#TheVoice — Michael G Clark (@MichaelGCl38593) December 6, 2023

Congratulations 🎊 miss ruby Leigh on your vote save and america got this decision right and congratulations on making the top 9 #TheVoice — Douglas Armstrong lll (@Dougarmst14) December 6, 2023

The fourth contestant to make it into the next round was Mara Justine who performed “Lose Control” for her last song to convince voters and she did just that. As for what fans of The Voice thought – “Mara has done these competitions for a decade. She has made top 12 twice (AGT & Idol) and has now made top 9 on #TheVoice if that doesn’t speak volumes about her talent then I assume you are either deaf or just know nothing about vocal music and theory.”

Mara has done these competitions for a decade. She has made top 12 twice (AGT & Idol) and has now made top 9 on #TheVoice if that doesnt speak volumes about her talent then I assume you are either deaf or just know nothing about vocal music and theory. — jake (biased) (@shakenjaeke) December 6, 2023

Five Spots Left

With just five more spots left, the stage seemed to get smaller as the remaining contestants huddled together, hoping to hear their name called by Daly. And the next singer to move on was revealed to be Lila Forde from Team Legend. Singing “Closer to Fine”, the singer received praise from the judges, and with her moving on to the Top 9, fans wrote, “Lila proves you sing a great song everyone loves perfectly you can get through. Ruby did take a step back from last week- you lie was not her best.” Another voter added, “Congratulations miss Lilia forde on making the voice top 9 show and america got this decision right and I’m looking forward to hearing lila forde top 9 performance.”

Lila proves you sing a great song everyone loves perfectly you can get through. Ruby did take a step back from last week- you lie was not her best. #TheVoice — Jack Logan (@jack4u2b) December 6, 2023

Congratulations miss Lilia forde on making the voice top 9 show and america got this decision right and I'm looking forward to hearing lila forde top 9 performance #TheVoice — Douglas Armstrong lll (@Dougarmst14) December 6, 2023

While not even knowing if his time was over on The Voice, Huntley admitted to Daly that just being in the Top 12 gave him validation that he was meant to be a singer. And voters agreed as he received the next spot. Fans shared their thoughts – “Absolutely the most perfect song choice for Huntley! The first time I heard Disturbed sing it was on The Blacklist, and it gave me chills. So haunting. Huntley will kill it and give everyone chills if he’s singing it on The Voice. Huntley should win the whole show!”

Absolutely the most perfect song choice for Huntley! The first time I heard Disturbed sing it was on The Blacklist, and it gave me chills. So haunting. Huntley will kill it and give everyone chills if he’s singing it on The Voice. Huntley should win the whole show! ❤️❤️❤️ — Blue Thru & Thru (@iPersist_Resist) December 6, 2023

Wildflowers And Wild Horses

The next contestant to hear their name called for the Top 12 was Jacquie Roar who performed “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” Fans praised her performance, writing, “Jacquie Roar with some current Country fit perfectly to her style. She looked and sounded like a Star, working the stage and the dynamics. I did miss a lot of the words but caught the feeling. “

Jacquie Roar with some current Country fit perfectly to her style. She looked and sounded like a Star, working the stage and the dynamics. I did miss a lot of the words but caught the feeling. #TheVoice #VoiceLives — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) December 5, 2023

And the last contestant to get a spot in the Top 12 before voters made their save decision was Nini Iris from Team Niall. While thrilled about the news, fans wrote, “I’m so so proud of niall as coach and his three amazing talented artists huntley, nini iris and mara justine making it to the top 9! his team is strong and so special! this is so deserved! let’s go.”

i'm so so proud of niall as coach and his three amazing talented artists huntley, nini iris and mara justine making it to the top 9! his team is strong and so special! this is so deserved! let's go #teamniall #thevoice ♥️ pic.twitter.com/knPgkNuOL3 — twany 🦋 (@niallernroses) December 6, 2023

Who Took The Save Spot On ‘The Voice’

As for the save spot and the final person to move on, that went to Team Reba’s Jordan Rainer, who performed “Stranger in My House.” Although barely able to contain herself, the coaches and audience rejoiced in America’s decision to allow her to move on. Online, fans noted, “The Instant Save goes to — JORDAN RAINER (I mean — am I SURPRISED — NO, given this show’s usual voting patterns)”. Some users didn’t agree. “Um what? ANY of the other three were better than Jordan. She is forgettable. Based on tonight’s performances, should have been Kara.”

The Instant Save from 🇺🇸 goes to — JORDAN RAINER (I mean — am I SURPRISED — NO, given this show's usual voting patterns) #TheVoice #VoiceResults — Josh Kennon (@skatefan78) December 6, 2023

Um what? ANY of the other three were better than Jordan. She is forgettable.



Based on tonight’s performances, should have been Kara. #TheVoice — Brittany Hayes (@bjhayes25) December 6, 2023

Fans will have a chance to vote once again on Monday, December 11, at NBC.com.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)