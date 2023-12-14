“It Means the World to Me”: Bradley Cooper Gushes Over Lady Gaga at ‘Maestro’ Premiere

Although it has been nearly five years since the pair teamed together for A Star is Born, the friendship between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga continues to grow as the singer recently attended the premiere of his latest film Maestro. Not only proud of the film he directed, but Cooper also shared his excitement about Gaga getting to see it beside him.

Discussing Maestro and getting to share the premiere with Gaga, Cooper told E! News, “It means the world to me.” Detailing why it mattered to him, he later added, “Because I’m really excited for her to see the movie. She’s a dear friend and we went through such an incredible experience together, so you just want to share the art with each other.”

Back in October 2018, both Gaga and Cooper walked the red carpet for their hit film A Star is Born. Besides receiving praise for their chemistry on screen, the film went on to gross over $430 million worldwide. When it came to award season, the film received numerous nominations. It ultimately won Best Original Song for “Shallow” at the 91st Academy Awards. Looking at the soundtrack alone, it sold over six million copies and even won four Grammy Awards.

Cooper Compares ‘A Star Is Born’ To ‘Maestro’

While Cooper once portrayed a struggling alcoholic in the film, he explained how taking on the role of Leonard Bernstein came with its difficulties unlike his A Star is Born character. “Lenny was harder. First of all, he was a real person, so the responsibility felt much bigger and he was just so, so idiosyncratic. Jackson Maine was alive for a year that I’d shot of his life.” He added, “This was a guy from 25 to 67 years old. It was not even comparable the level of difficulty it felt for me. I was terrified.”

Currently in theaters, fans of Maestro will be able to watch the film on Netflix on December 20. Although Cooper enjoyed his time with Gaga, he took a moment to praise the entire cast and crew for their help in bringing his film to life. “There were a lot of people here who took a chance on this idea. So, I feel relieved.”

