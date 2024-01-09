Lady Gaga Teases New Music With New Instagram Photo in Recording Studio

No matter the industry, Lady Gaga not only excels but does it with stunning fashion. When inside the studio, the singer produced music that helped her snag 13 Grammy Awards and sell over 170 million albums. On the silver screen, she dazzled in films like A Star Is Born and House of Gucci. She is even starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie á Deux. And while her last solo album, Chromatica, hit shelves in 2020, she recently shared some photos that might hint that some new songs could be on the horizon.

Starting the week off right, Gaga posted two photos of herself inside the studio on Instagram. Letting the pictures do all the talking, the star captioned the post with only emojis. Not giving away too many details, the pictures only showed some musical instruments as Gaga donned shades and an oversized sweater.

With fans waiting for some sort of news, the comment section filled with excitement with over 1 million people liking the post. The comments included, “I couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2024. OMG.” One person also pointed out how Gaga wasn’t the only artist who teased new music coming in 2024. “Ariana, Gaga, The Weeknd in the same year! I’m dying.”

Lady Gaga Gains Praise From Movie Star Tom Cruise

While fans share their love for Gaga, some wondered when the film version of her The Chromatica Ball tour would be released. Headlining the tour in 2022, she discussed the new film in the past, writing, “I can’t WAIT for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art.”

Although there hasn’t been a new album in years, Gaga continues to produce hits. In 2022, the icon helped bring Top Gun: Maverick to life with her song “Hold My Hand.” She even received high praise from movie legend Tom Cruise. Besides knowing how the make a movie, he said her voice “opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had … in that moment, things just came together in such a beautiful way.”

