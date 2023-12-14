Megyn Kelly Demands Taylor Swift Boycott After Attending Gaza Fundraising Event: “She Clearly Knows Nothing”

While Taylor Swift celebrates her birthday and the tremendous year she had with her Eras Tour, Megyn Kelly recently criticized the pop star for attending a comedy show that donated profits to the people of Gaza. Not only is the host calling for a boycott of the singer but she also demanded that Swift apologize to “Israelis and Jewish Americans.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Over the weekend, Swift toured New York City, enjoying her time away from the stage. She decided to attend the More Feelings tour featuring comedian Ramy Youssef. Besides the singer, other celebrities like Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zoë Kravitz visited the comedy show. As mentioned, profits from the event went to the American Near East Refugee Aid. It is a non-governmental organization that focuses on humanitarian aid surrounding the Gaza Strip.

[Taylor Swift Takes Over Tokyo – Get Tickets Now]

Criticizing Swift’s decision to attend the show, Kelly notes “she clearly knows nothing,” taking issue with the singer and her supposed support for Gaza. “Taylor Swift, who has been out there tweeting about her support for the LGBTQ community, you know what they do to that community in Gaza, Taylor, that you now want to support.” The host of The Megyn Kelly Show didn’t stop there, continuing, “You know what they do to women? You know what Hamas likes to do to women? You think we have equal rights over there, Taylor?”

Seeing as Swift dominated 2023 with numerous concerts worldwide, Kelly wanted her fans to boycott her until she apologized for attending the show. “I hope they boycott her events until she issues it because attending this thing was wrong.”

Taylor Swift Gains Support And Love

While ending her rant by claiming that Swift knew nothing about the ongoing events in Gaza, fans took to Twitter to defend her. “Taylor going to see a comedy show is not her actively supporting Gaza. this is Ramy actively supporting Gaza.”

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Enjoys Pre-Birthday Celebration With Travis Kelce and His Mom After Chiefs Loss]

As for Swift, she received a mountain of love over her birthday from stars like Gomez. A close friend of the singer, the actress shared a picture of them, captioning it, “Happy Birthday to the goddess that is Taylor Swift.” She added, “I love you.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)