Why Carrie Underwood Nearly Passed on Recording “Before He Cheats”

The year 2005 was nothing short of a historic one for Carrie Underwood. Not only did she win Season 4 of American Idol, but she also released her debut record. Her debut album, Some Hearts, hit shelves in November 2005. Underwood won American Idol in May. Hitting the ground running, Underwood turned that year into a career that continues today. Looking back, the singer explained how she almost passed on the hit song “Before He Cheats”.

Videos by American Songwriter

The idea of another singer covering “Before He Cheats” might sound absurd, but before the lyrics were handed to Underwood, the song was pitched to Gretchen Wilson. Ultimately, it was recorded by Underwood, who watched it land No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. It reached No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Speaking to People about that crucial time, Underwood worried that the song was too harsh for her persona. At the time, the singer embraced the “sweet farm girl” persona she fashioned for herself on American Idol. “I remember even when we were talking about recording that song, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, is this too aggressive? Because I was like a sweet farm girl on [‘American Idol’] — and I hope that’s who I still am — but it was almost, ‘Maybe we don’t do this song.’”

[RELATED: Carrie Underwood Talks About Becoming More Confident as an ‘American Idol’ Judge]

Carrie Underwood Stunned By “Before He Cheats” Fan

With her team supporting her, Underwood decided to take a chance on “Before He Cheats”. And that single moment brought her a No. 1 hit, a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, and a CMA award for Single of the Year. The writers also gained recognition with a Grammy for Best Country Song.

Shedding the “sweet farm girl” mentality, Underwood did more than break into the music industry – she proved her ability to turn a story about cheating into an anthem for any woman who felt the sting of betrayal.

While Underwood’s return to American Idol was a full-circle moment for the singer, she was reminded of how timeless her music is. “I recently was vacuuming my house, and when I turned the vacuum off [there was] a noise coming from my bedroom and I was like, ‘It’s music.’ And I was like, ‘That’s “Before He Cheats.””

Investigating the source of the music, Underwood was shocked to see her six-year-old watching the music video. “Watching him discover that … he started going down the rabbit hole of my old music videos.”

Nearly two decades later, “Before He Cheats” continues to find new audiences, proving that the song Underwood once questioned has become one of the most defining moments of her career.

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)