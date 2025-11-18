“It’s All Very Unexpected, I Think”: A Humble Luke Combs Shares Why He’ll Never Switch up Amid Success

Luke Combs is determined to stay true to himself. In an interview with Lakes Media Network, Combs, who, according to RIAA, is the best-selling country artist of all time, reflected on his success.

“It’s all very unexpected, I think,” he said. “You can’t plan to get to this point. Obviously when I moved here, I just wanted to be able to make a living doing music, whatever that looked like.”

“So it’s all kinda extra to me, like in a good [way],” Combs continued. “… It’s all been a blessing, and I’m very fortunate and I’m just thankful, man, for the fans. I mean, it’s all them.”

Amid all of the accolades he’s received, Combs said he’s managed to stay “very grounded.”

“Ninety-nine percent of my guys have been with me for nine years now. I’m just around the same people,” he said. “My assistant’s my best friend from high school.”

Combs’ family—he’s married to Nicole, with whom he shares two kids and has one on the way—also helps to keep him down to earth.

“I just hang out at home with my kids and my wife. They don’t treat me any different than anybody else,” he said. “I go to the grocery store and cook dinner every night, and then I go to work. I just can’t really be any different. It would just be weird to me to be any different,” he added.

Luke Combs’ CMA Award Nominations

Combs’ latest interview came ahead of the 59th Annual CMA Awards. At the Nov. 19 ceremony, Combs is nominated for three awards: Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

If Combs wins the night’s biggest honor, he’ll join Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, and George Strait with three victories in the category.

That’s not Combs’ only chance to set a record. If his “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” wins Single of the Year, he’d become the ninth artist to nab the trophy multiple times.

Combs is also set to take the stage, as he’ll deliver a performance of his latest single, “Back in the Saddle.”

Fans can watch all the festivities when the 59th Annual CMA Awards air live on ABC Nov. 19 at 8/7c.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic





