Olivia Rodrigo “Open” to Acting Return Amid Music Stardom

Olivia Rodrigo is having quite a moment with her music as she enjoys the success of her sophomore album GUTS. While Rodrigo may today be known more for her singing, she actually got her start in acting.

Rodrigo starred in Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Series on Disney+ before pivoting to music. So it begs the question: Does Rodrigo plans to keep up her acting career amid her music taking off? She opened up about her love for acting, according to Music News.

While she doesn’t have any projects lined up right now, Rodrigo did express that acting is something she enjoys. So it makes sense she might revisit it in the future.

“I’m open for whatever,” she said. “I think acting’s so fun. It’s so nice to be a part of a community that’s like collaborative and creative like that. With music, sometimes it’s very individualistic, you know. I’m like writing my songs and making a lot of the decisions by myself. That’s wonderful and so much fun but sometimes it’s nice to have some people to lean on.”

However, in an interview with Vice, Rodrigo expressed that she felt a bit stifled creatively with just acting. Through music, she said she was allowed to create something in isolation, and it gave her the power to be more creative than she had been through acting alone.

“Writing music is completely autonomous,” she says. “There’s no one telling you what to do or how to do it. The total freedom in creativity is my favorite thing in the world. Being able to create something all by yourself, from the ground up, that has the power to touch hearts so intimately is the magic of songwriting for me. That independence is something that you don’t have as an actor on a set.”

Still, in an interview with NPR, Rodrigo explained acting opened the door for her creative expression. So it’s obvious the singer has a lot of thoughts on the craft and doesn’t want to dismiss a return outright. “I love acting. I’ve been acting since I was so young—I started Bizaardvark when I was, like, 12 years old. Looking back, I think it was an experience that taught me that I should never be ashamed of my emotions.”