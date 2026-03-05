Metallica Just Added Yet Another Six Dates to Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Metallica just added six more dates to their Life Burns Faster residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The residency now comprises 20 shows in total, with the newly-announced dates spanning the month of February 2027. View the complete calendar of Metallica’s Life Burns Faster at the Sphere shows below.

The initial announcement for October 2026 was quickly appended with additional dates for November 2026 and January 2027. Can we expect to see more Sphere dates from the iconic thrash metal band announced in the coming days? Stay tuned!

How to Get Tickets: Metallica’s Life Burns Faster Residency at the Sphere

Presale for all dates is live now at Ticketmaster. General onsale will begin Friday, March 6 at at 10 AM PST via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Metallica tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.



10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

11/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

11/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

01/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

01/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

