“It’s Probably Time”: Country Music Hall of Famer Makes Major Announcement After Health Emergency

When it comes to Ray Stevens, the member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum seemed to have it all. He was a singer, songwriter, and even a comedian. Throughout his career, he recorded hits like “Misty”, “Everything Is Beautiful”, and “The Streak.” Thanks to his legacy within country music, he landed not just in the Hall of Fame but also the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Sadly, the 86-year-old recently suffered a mild heart attack. And while focusing on his recovery, Stevens decided to sell this classic venue.

Videos by American Songwriter

Having performed all over the country, Stevens decided to settle down in 2018 when he opened the CabaRay Showroom. Over the last seven years, the venue welcomed countless singers. But at the same time, it was the only place to see Stevens perform. Loving what he created with the showroom, the songwriter revealed in a statement, “At 86 and with my recent health problems, it’s probably time to slow down, and selling CabaRay is the first step.”

[RELATED: Country Legend Ray Stevens Survives Heart Attack, Out of Surgery Following Canceled Shows]

Ray Stevens Not Done With Performing Just Yet

With Stevens not knowing what would happen to the venue after it was purchased, he added, “I’d like to see someone buy it and have as much fun here as I’ve had.” The tough decision to sell the property came a little over a month after he was taken to a hospital for chest pains. The incident, which took place on July 4th, caused Stevens to reevaluate his life on the stage.

Although Stevens needed to cancel his upcoming performance to focus on his recovery, he promised he wasn’t retiring just yet. “I still plan on doing shows once I’m fully recovered.”

Outside of the spotlight, Stevens also hinted at new music in the near future.”I still have a lot I want to do in the recording studio. So I’ll focus all of my energy in that direction along with making music videos to go along with the music from time to time.”

While Stevens has played a part in country music since the 1950s, his passion for creating and sharing songs proves his story is far from over.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)