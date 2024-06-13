De La Soul, Sufjan Stevens, Margo Price, Caroline Polachek, and More Among 2024 Libera Award Winners

Margo Price, Killer Mike, Caroline Polachek, Blind Boys of Alabama, Sufjan Stevens, and IDLES, were among the winners of the 2024 Libera Awards. Hosted by comedian and musician Marcia Belsky, the 13th annual awards ceremony, presented by A2IM (The American Association of Independent Music, Inc.), was held on Monday, June 10 at Gotham Hall in New York City.



Singer/songwriter Mitski took home the Record of the Year for The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We (Dead Oceans). Previous Record of the Year winners include 2023 winner Wet Leg, and past honorees Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers, Arctic Monkeys, Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, Japanese Breakfast, Alabama Shakes, and the War on Drugs.



De La Soul also picked up the most awards of the evening for Best Reissue for 3 Feet High & Rising, which also won for Creative Packaging. Named after Johnny Cash‘s 1959 song “Five Feet High and Rising,” 3 Feet High and Rising was De La Soul’s breakthrough 1989 debut, featuring the No. 1 hit “Me Myself and I,” along with singles “Buddy,” “Eye Know,” and “The Magic Number.”



The hip-hop trio, whose founding member Trugoy the Dove died in 2023, also picked up the Marketing Genius for the De La Soul Catalog Release.

The 2024 Libera Awards, host Marcia Belsky (Photo: Nick Karp)

Throughout the ceremony, Angel Olsen also picked up the award for Best Singer-Songwriter Record for her 2023 EP Forever Means; IDLES won Music Video of the Year for “Dancer”; Polachek picked up the Self-Released Record of the Year award for Desire, I Want To Turn Into You; Best Country Album went to Margo Price for Strays; and Stevens won Best Folk Album for Javelin, among other awardees.



The late Betty Davis, who died in 2020 at age 77, also won a posthumous award for Best Soul/Funk Record for the reissue of her 1995 release Crashin’ from Passion.



“Following an unforgettable evening at the 2024 Libera Awards, we are proud to honor the exceptional talents and achievements within the independent music community,” said Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, president and CEO of A2IM, in a statement. “Each winner showcases the innovation, creativity, and resilience that drive our industry forward. Congratulations to all the artists, labels, and contributors whose passion and dedication continue to inspire us. Your work enriches the cultural landscape and sets new standards for excellence in music.”



Check out the full list of 2024 Libera Award winners below.

Record of the Year

Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We (Dead Oceans)



Breakthrough Artist presented by Virgin Music Group

Blondshell (Partisan Records)



Music Video of the Year

IDLES – “Dancer” (Partisan Records)



Self-Released Record of the Year

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Perpetual Novice)



Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees)

True Panther

Label of the Year (6-14 employees)

Light in the Attic

Label of the Year (15 or more employees)

Partisan Records

Independent Champion presented by Merlin

Bandcamp

Distributor of the Year

Redeye Worldwide

Publisher of the Year

Secretly Publishing

Best Alternative Rock Record

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Perpetual Novice)

Best American Roots Record

MJ Lenderman – “Rudolph” (ANTI)

Best Blues Record

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live In London (Alligator Records)

Best Classical Record

Hauschka – Philanthropy (City Slang)

Best Country Record

Margo Price – Strays (Loma Vista Recordings)

Best Dance Record

Romy – Mid Air (Young)

Best Electronic Record

Yaeji – With A Hammer (XL Recordings)

Best Folk Record

Sufjan Stevens – Javelin (Asthmatic Kitty Records)

Best Global Record presented by Redeye Worldwide

WITCH – Zango (Desert Daze Sound)

Best Heavy Record

Model/Actriz – Dogsbody (True Panther)

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record

Killer Mike – MICHAEL (Loma Vista Recordings)

Best Jazz Record

John Carroll Kirby – Blowout (Stones Throw Records)

Best Latin Record

Helado Negro – “LFO (Lupe Finds Oliveros)” (4AD)

Best Outlier Record

L’Rain – I Killed Your Dog (Mexican Summer)

Best Pop Record

Samia – Honey (Grand Jury Music)

Best Punk Record

Mannequin Pussy – “I Got Heaven” (Epitaph)

Best R&B Record

Sampha – Lahai (Young)

Best Record From Games and Interactive Media

HEALTH – “HATEFUL” (Loma Vista Recordings)

Best Reissue

De La Soul – 3 Feet High & Rising (AOI Records/Chrysalis Records)

Best Remix

Sudan Archives, ODESZA – “Selfish Soul (ODESZA Remix)” (Stones Throw under exclusive license to Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune)

Best Rock Record

Blondshell – Blondshell (Partisan Records)

Best Short-Form Video

IDLES – “Grace” Teaser (Partisan Records)

Best Singer-Songwriter Record

Angel Olsen – Forever Means (Jagjaguwar)

Best Soul/Funk Record

Betty Davis – Crashin’ From Passion (Light in the Attic)

Best Spiritual Record

Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South (Single Lock Records)

Best Sync Usage

Refused – “New Noise” in The Bear (Season 2) (Epitaph)

Creative Packaging

De La Soul – 3 Feet High & Rising (AOI Records/Chrysalis Records)

Marketing Genius

De La Soul – De La Soul Catalog Release (AOI Records/Chrysalis Records)

Photo: Mitski by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images