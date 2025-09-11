“I’ve Been Doing This Since 1989”: Ringo Starr Explains Why Performing Live Never Gets Old

At 85 years old, Ringo Starr produced a legendary career in the music industry. Not only did he gain international fame when performing with the Beatles, but his work with the iconic group landed him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. When the Beatles decided to part ways, Starr continued to push forward with his solo career. And once again, he was inducted a second time into the Rock Hall as a solo artist. But even with all the accolades, milestones, and albums, the musician had no interest in hanging it up just yet.

Videos by American Songwriter

Preparing to kick off a new tour with his All Starr Band, Starr discussed his life on the stage, insisting, “We have to tour to get the pleasure of playing to people. I love playing live. I’ve been doing this since 1989 and it just works. We are a band, this group of guys who were in their own bands, including me.”

Somewhat shocking himself, Starr never believed he would make it this far with his career. Yet, when taking the stage at The Chicago Theatre, he said, “I’m still touring. You never think you’re going to get this far. And I’m still doing what I love to do. It’s something I love to do.”

[RELATED: Ringo Starr Reveals Details About His Next Album, Including a Carl Perkins Cover]

Ringo Starr Never Had A Plan When It Came To His Career

Just before turning 85 in July, Starr sat down with the New York Times to talk about his thriving career. And like many, even the drummer was stunned he was still going on stage. “It blows me away. I look in the mirror and I’m 24. I never got older than 24.” He concluded, “I love what I’m doing.”

Although fans all around the world enjoyed watching Starr perform, the musician revealed how his mother always knew where he belonged. “When I first started … my mother would come to the gigs. She would always say, ‘You know, son, I always feel you’re at your happiest when you’re playing your drums.’ So she noticed. And I do.”

As for what the future looked like for Starr, he promised – there was never a plan or blueprint for his success. “I didn’t plan any of it. I love that life I’m allowed to live.” And so, as the All Starr Band prepares to tour again, Starr proves that happiness, like rhythm, is best when it’s shared live.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)