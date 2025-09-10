Ringo Starr Reveals Details About His Next Album, Including a Carl Perkins Cover

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band kick off a new U.S. tour leg on Wednesday, September 10, in Chicago. To promote the new trek, Ringo and his star-studded group took part in a special Zoom Q&A on Tuesday, fielding queries submitted by various members of the media. The event took place at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, where the band has been rehearsing for the trek.

Starr recently revealed that he was recording a follow-up to his 2025 country album Look Up, once again collaborating with producer/songwriter T Bone Burnett. During the Q&A, he shared some new details about the upcoming project.

“I’ve just finished my part in another country album,” Starr said, adding, “I love country music.”

Look Up, which was released in January, featured 11 tracks, nine of which were written or co-written by Burnett. Starr also co-wrote one song on the album, “Thankful,” with his longtime studio collaborator Bruce Sugar.

Regarding the next album, Ringo pointed out that Burnett “wrote a lot of songs,” while he co-wrote two tunes with Sugar.

Starr also shared, “We do a cover of a Carl Perkins song, because T Bone sort of likes the idea that my first recordings with The Beatles were Carl Perkins songs. I love Carl Perkins.” Ringo sang lead on a pair of Perkins songs notably covered by The Beatles in the early-to-mid 1960s— “Matchbox” and “Honey Don’t.”

As for when the next album might be released, Starr said he believes it will be out in 2026.

Also during the Q&A, Starr was asked if he’s seen the new episode that’s been prepared for the updated version of the 1995 docuseries The Beatles Anthology, which premieres November 26 on Disney+.

“I think the new version is great,” Ringo declared. “And I haven’t seen Episode 9 [the newly created episode], so I can’t tell you anything about it. So it’s gonna be a surprise to me, too. But, you know, that’s how it is.”

As previously reported, a new expanded Beatles Anthology box set will be released on November 21. The expansive Anthology Collection features the three Anthology rarities compilations released in 1995 and ’96 in conjunction with the documentary series, plus a newly created fourth rarities retrospective with more unreleased material.

More About the Q&A and the New All Starr Band Tour

Starr was joined at the Q&A by the entire current All Starr Band lineup. The group features Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Men at Work frontman Colin Hay, and Average White Band bassist/guitarist Hamish Stuart, as well as drummer Gregg Bissonette, multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham, and keyboardist Buck Johnson. Ex-All Starr Band member, and longtime Billy Joel saxophonist, Mark Rivera also participated in the Q&A. Rivera has been serving as music director for the All Starrs’ tour rehearsals.

After the tour kickoff in Chicago, the band visits Milwaukee on September 12, then plays the Bourbon & Beyond festival on September 13 in Louisville, Kentucky. The trek then heads to Las Vegas for a six-show engagement at The Venetian Theatre. Those concerts are scheduled for September 17, 19, 20, 24, 26, and 27. Sandwiched in the middle of the Vegas residency are two shows in California, on September 21 in Murphys and September 23 in Highland.

During the Q&A, the All Starr Band members discussed the joy they experience getting to perform with the legendary Beatles drummer and each other, as well as for the adoring fans.

For example, Lukather, who joined the All Starrs in 2012, enthused, “This has been the best 13 years of my life, man. Thank you for having me, boss. I mean, you started my musical life … It sort of popped open when I saw you. And all these years later, [I] get to be your friend, be a part of this with all these great cats. I love you, man. … [E]very day’s a joy.

Starr responded, “I feel the same. … You know, we are a band. A group of guys who all were in their own bands, including me. … [W]e got together and it … just really worked. I love this band.”

About Starr’s Las Vegas Art Exhibit

In conjunction with Ringo and the All Starr Band’s Las Vegas residency, a new exhibition of Starr’s artwork went on display at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian Resort on September 5.

The exhibit, dubbed “STARR ART,” is open to the public and will run through October 15. The show is Ringo’s first art exhibit since 2019, and marks the first time he’s presenting his original paintings along with limited-edition and signed pieces. All of Starr’s proceeds from sales of the artwork will benefit his Lotus Foundation charity.

The new collection includes colorful abstract paintings Ringo created using the spin art process.

Animazing Gallery will be hosting a private event attended by Ringo. Only those who purchase Starr’s art at the gallery before the event will be invited. More details will be announced soon.

(Courtesy of Roccabella INC)