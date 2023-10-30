Taylor Swift Praises Jack Antonoff, Reveals “Sweeter Than Fiction” Vinyl Release

Yesterday, Taylor Swift took to social media to praise Jack Antonoff and let fans know that “Sweeter Than Fiction” is available on vinyl.

Videos by American Songwriter

Swift shared a heartfelt post and a few photos of her with Antonoff on X. “There you’ll stand ten feet tall, I will say ‘I knew it all along,’” she wrote in the post. “This song always makes me think of my friend Jack. It was the first song we made together and watching him challenge himself and make beautiful art over the years has been the thrill of a lifetime,” she added. “How can he be 6 years older than me and also somehow still be my precious young son? We may never know.”

There you’ll stand ten feet tall, I will say ‘I knew it all along’ 🥲 This song has always made me think of my friend Jack. It was the first song we made together and watching him challenge himself and make beautiful art over the years has been the thrill of a lifetime. How can… pic.twitter.com/BQgaLJZlEu — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 29, 2023

Swift then told fans that “Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor’s Version)” is available on the Tangerine vinyl edition of 1989. Fans can find that variant exclusively at Target.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Breaks Her Own Spotify Record with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’]

Swift and Antonoff co-penned and co-produced the track for the 2013 film One Chance. Then, it became a promotional single for the movie’s soundtrack. Many don’t know that Swift had to fight for the right to record the track, according to The Mirror.

“My management, my label were like, ‘No new music until the next album comes out.’ Then, I saw the movie and I was like, I have to be part of this,” Swift said. “I had to fight to do this because I try to take a break in between albums and try to give people a minute to not hear me on the radio,” she added.

Swift and Antonoff have collaborated on some of her biggest hits since making “Sweeter Than Fiction” together. For instance, the pair worked on “Getaway Car” and “Anti-Hero” together. In a recent interview with Today correspondent Willie Geist, Antonoff discussed their relationship. “I could quantify our relationship in very reductive ways about the things we agree on, the sounds we like,” he said. “But the truth is, we’ve just grown together. She put an amazing amount of belief in me and it’s powerful.”

[RELATED: Jack Antonoff and Bleachers Share New Version of Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Single “Anti-Hero”]

He told Billboard, “When I work with Taylor, there’s still just this person who has these life experiences and this remarkable way of writing about them.”

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV