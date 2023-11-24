The Meaning and “Kingdom” Behind Freddie Mercury’s Early Rock Opera, Queen’s First Hit “Seven Seas of Rhye”

The kingdom of Rhye was one surrounded by seven seas with fairies and other mystical creatures living together. Throughout time, the land of Rhye is threatened by an imminent overthrow of power.

This was the made-up world Freddie Mercury created with his younger sister Kasmiashimara Bulsara when they were children. Their fantastical land of Rhye later inspired what became Queen‘s very first hit.

First released as the closing instrumental on the Queen‘s eponymous 1973 debut, the final version of “Seven Seas of Rhye” reappeared on Queen II in 1974.

When released, the song peaked at No. 10 on the UK Singles chart and gave Queen their first hit.

The Meaning: A Land of Make-Believe

Written by Mercury, the land of Rhye is one that existed in harmony until an evil creature swooped in to conquer the peaceful kingdom.

Fear me you loathsome, lazy creatures

I descend upon your earth from the skies

I command your very souls you unbelievers

Bring before me what is mine

At the seven seas of Rhye

Can you hear me you peers and privy councillors

I stand before you naked to the eyes

I will destroy any man who dares abuse my trust

I swear that you’ll be mine

At the seven seas of Rhye

“Seven Seas of Rhye” also references a sister, perhaps Kasmiashimara, and his undying love for her: Sister I live and lie for you.

Sister I live and lie for you

Mister do or else die

You are mine I possess you

I belong to you forever

A chanting of the 1909 British music hall song “Oh, I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside” is heard as the song fades out.

More Stories of Rhye

This wasn’t the only Queen song where Mercury incorporated more legends of Rhye. The magical land is also referenced in Queen’s “My Fairy King,” also on Queen, and “The March of the Black Queen,” featured on Queen II.

Messenger from Seven Seas has flown / To tell the king of Rhye he’s lost his throne “Lily Of The Valley / Wars will never cease, is there time enough for peace?” sings Mercury on “Lily of the Valley,” released on the band’s 1974 album Sheer Heart Attack.

Following the success of the song, Mercury was able to quit his job working at a second-hand clothing stall at the Kensington Market in London, England. It also earned the band their first appearance on Top of the Pops.

