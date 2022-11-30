Jack Harlow to Become 2023 Resident Performer at Las Vegas Nightclub

“Jack is Back!,” Resorts World Las Vegas shared the news that rapper Jack Harlow will return to their Zouk Nightclub in.

The “First Class” artist will officially become a resident performer at the Las Vegas Strip club in the new year. With two planned shows already on the books, Harlow will once again wow the 3,500-capacity room on Mar. 18 and May 27.

“I had a great time performing at Zouk in 2022,” Harlow said of his Zouk debut this past September in a statement. “The energy was electric and I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas to headline in 2023. See y’all there!”

“Jack Harlow has continued to dominate the charts, and we are thrilled to have him within the Zouk Group family as we head into 2023,” added Ronn Nicolli, vice president of Zouk Group Las Vegas. “We’ve curated an unparalleled roster of headlining talent and we look forward to continuing to provide an epic experience for guests.”

The rapper will join DJ acts like Tiësto, Kaskade, and Zedd already on next year’s roster at the nightclub.

2022 has been a year of milestones for the 24-year-old Kentucky-born artist, from dropping his chart-topping sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, and guesting on a Kanye record to pulling double duty as host and performer on Saturday Night Live and announcing his upcoming acting debut.

To wrap up the already storied year, he will appear in iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Tour, stopping to spread the festivities through Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and Boston. On Dec. 18, he will bring it all back home for a show at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center.

Watch Harlow’s recent SNL performance, below.

Photo Courtesy Atlantic Records