Jack Harlow Pulls Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest on ‘SNL’

In a night with a new Tom Hanks video of the cult classic David Pumpkins, rapper Jack Harlow generated plenty of headlines of his own during a Halloween-themed SNL.

Both hosting and performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Harlow poked fun at himself in the opening monologue saying he looked like what someone might create trying to draw Justin Timberlake from memory.

While the monologue itself wasn’t, say, perfect, Harlow’s charm showed through.

Harlow then acted in a number of skits, from a Halloween wedding and a character in a drunken Halloween interview to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with a Pixar pitch, finishing out the first comedy block of the show, playing one of a pair of obnoxious bartenders.

It was a good time to have Halloween-themed skits rather than heartbreaking political ones. It was a festive respite and Harlow made the most of the task.

Before we get to the musical section, Harlow appeared in one more sketch for the show, an “interview” on the talk show, The View. Check that out below in which Harlow compliments Whoopi Goldberg, and shares a sexy wink.

Introduced by Hanks, Harlow opened his first of two musical performances with a medley of two tracks, “Lil Secret/First Class.” The vulnerable song talks about therapy, blame, and jealously. Harlow did a fine job, backed by a live band.

In his second song, introduced by SNL cast member, Cecily Strong, Harlow talked about fame in his song “State Fair.” The Kentucky-born rapper talked about the high highs and a few of the lows that come with celebrity.

Photo courtesy Atlantic Records