Post Malone Thanks Sharon Osbourne for Letting Him Honor Ozzy in Touching BTS Footage From Grammy Tribute

Although the Grammy Awards were a night of celebration, the biggest night in music took a moment to honor one of the biggest names in music – Ozzy Osbourne. Passing away in July 2025, the icon ended his career with one last performance alongside the original lineup of Black Sabbath. A fitting ending to the Prince of Darkness, numerous tributes have been offered to the Osbourne family. But at the Grammys, it appeared that Post Malone thanked Sharon Osbourne before taking the stage.

While the Grammy Awards were a little over three hours, singers spent months preparing for their performance. And when it comes to celebrating a legendary voice like Ozzy, Malone wanted to make sure he perfected every note of “War Pigs.”

Posting a video on his Instagram, Malone prepared for the performance with a practice session featuring Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Andrew Watt. But there was also a special guest – Sharon. Giving Malone a hug, the singer can be heard thanking Sharon for allowing them the chance to highlight the amazing life and career of Ozzy.

Sharon Osbourne Shares Opinion On Post Malone’s Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne

Giving just a sample of his performance, when Malone took the stage, he brought the entire Osbourne family to tears. Sharing a snippet of the performance on Twitter, Sharon insisted, “Last night was bigger than a performance. It was a moment carved into musical history. Reminding everyone that rock isn’t nostalgia – it’s alive, evolving, and still the heartbeat of music.”

Last night was bigger than a performance. It was a moment carved into musical history. Reminding everyone that rock isn’t nostalgia – it’s alive, evolving, and still the heartbeat of music. Post you were pure magic, a shapeshifter with a voice that can bend into any genre. Slash,… pic.twitter.com/vT4DBM23ez — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 3, 2026

And to the surprise of Malone, Sharon pointed to him directly. “Post you were pure magic, a shapeshifter with a voice that can bend into any genre. Slash, Duff, Andrew, Chad you are the master of your craft and complete icons. Truly from the bottom of my heart.”

With heavy metal filling the Crypto.com arena, Sharon promised fans, Malone, and the entire music industry, “Ozz was definitely in the building.”

Ozzy may be gone, but moments like this prove his spirit still commands the stage. Through the artists he inspired and the music that refuses to fade, the Prince of Darkness lives on.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)