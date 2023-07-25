Offset Channels James Brown In New Video Starring Jamie Lee Curtis

Offset has just released a new promotional video that recreates an infamous CNN interview featuring James Brown. The video, which has been shared on Twitter, stars Jamie Lee Curtis as a journalist interviewing Offset, who is channeling Brown.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Your fans are saying that there’s a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B,” Jamie Lee Curtis says in the promotional video. Offset lets out an obnoxious laugh, causing Curtis’ character to get visibly annoyed. “You’re not going to answer my fucking question, are you?” questions Curtis.

Curtis and Offset banter back and forth for the rest of the 34-second video before the Migos rapper utters the famous lines, “Let’s talk about some music.” Then, the date July 28 appears on the screen, implying that Offset will be dropping new music on that day.

The original CNN interview with Brown has been dubbed as one of the “strangest interviews ever.” In the interview, Brown avoids serious questions, sings, and makes statements that don’t make too much sense.

Several well-known musicians have already been confirmed as being featured on Offset’s upcoming second solo studio album, including Cardi B, Chloe Bailey, and Latto. The rapper referred to one song featuring Travis Scott as “villain music.” In a recent interview with Variety, Offset discussed his upcoming album.

“This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” he told the publication. “The objective is to do it fully and smash shit and fuck the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set; my next chapter. It’s my time.”

In 2019, Offset released his debut solo album, Father of 4. The project received positive critical reception and featured several celebrated musicians including his wife, Cardi B, as well as 21 Savage, Big Rube, Gunna, CeeLo Green Travis Scott, Quavo, and Gucci Mane.

Much of Offset’s debut album was a reflection on fatherhood. During a 2019 interview with Billboard, Offset discussed his role as a father. “Each time, you get wiser and smarter, and learn the ropes of being a father. Each one after is actually easier,” he said.

“The hardest one was my first son, Jordan,” he continued. “I was 17 and I ain’t have no job, and I was roaming the streets and trying to find myself. It was hard, and I was scared when I first had him, because out of all my homies I was the first one to have a kid. Everyone was like, ‘Bro, you have a kid on the way,’ and at first it was like a joking matter. I was scared and didn’t know what to do, and I had to try different things to get the money and survive. But God let it happen.”

Y’all ready for some new music???….JEALOUSY!! pic.twitter.com/s6DnWLze4i — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) July 24, 2023

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images